In an email to staff and families involved with Norman Public Schools Monday night, NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino announced a new addition to NPS’ security guidelines.
All students from NPS middle school and high schools will now be required to show a student ID before entering the game. The email comes in the wake of a shooting during a game at nearby Choctaw High School that left one dead and four injured last Friday evening.
Migliorino reiterated safety and security being a “top priority” at athletic events.
Migliorino also told email recipients that in addition to NPS’ spectator guidelines, OU gameday guidelines, including OU’s clear bag policy and prohibited items list, will be enforced at Thursday night’s annual Crosstown Clash game between Norman High and Norman North at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Migliorino says the decision comes from a stated “importance of having security protocols in place.” NPS’ spectator guidelines had already prohibited non-clear bags and backpacks.
The Crosstown Clash kicks off at 7 p.m.