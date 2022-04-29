OU morning news: Norman Music Fest returns

Norman Music Festival directors discuss emotions behind 2-year hiatus, accelerated planning, long-awaited return
Norman Music Festival began in 2008 with a modest lineup of six bands from across the country performing on a single day. From rock to pop to indietronica, an estimated 15,000 people attended the festival. In that group was Joshua Boydston, a man that fell in love with the festival on the spot. After 2008, the festival grew to last for three days and spread across multiple stages in downtown Norman. In 2020, with the festival date set months away, the growth came to a screeching halt. Shari Jackson, executive director of Norman Music Festival, recalled the days and months after they canceled with a tightness in her voice.
Other sports:
• Norman Music Festival artists, bands express excitement ahead of event's return
• Norman Music Festival opening night headliners include Luna Luna, Dreamgirl
• Norman Music Festival day 2 bands ready to share new music, increase following
• Norman Music Festival day 3 headliners feature local artist, bands from around the country
OU softball's Patty Gasso, Lauren Chamberlain emphasize mental health awareness after death of Lauren Bernett
Friday, April 29
6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Saturday, April 30
2 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Rowing @ Tulsa — Tulsa, OK
Track and field @ Alumni Master — College Station, TX
Sunday, May 1
12 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Monday, May 2
Final Exam Preparation Period
Tuesday, May 3
Final Exam Preparation Period
6:30 p.m.: Baseball @ Dallas Baptist — Dallas, TX
Wednesday, May 4
Final Exam Preparation Period
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.