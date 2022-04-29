 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Norman Music Fest returns

NMF Jabee Harpist

A harpist performs on April 26, 2019 with local artist Jabee during the last Norman Music Festival before the pandemic began.

Norman Music Festival directors discuss emotions behind 2-year hiatus, accelerated planning, long-awaited return

Norman Music Festival began in 2008 with a modest lineup of six bands from across the country performing on a single day. From rock to pop to indietronica, an estimated 15,000 people attended the festival. In that group was Joshua Boydston, a man that fell in love with the festival on the spot. After 2008, the festival grew to last for three days and spread across multiple stages in downtown Norman. In 2020, with the festival date set months away, the growth came to a screeching halt. Shari Jackson, executive director of Norman Music Festival, recalled the days and months after they canceled with a tightness in her voice.

• Norman Music Festival artists, bands express excitement ahead of event's return

• Norman Music Festival opening night headliners include Luna Luna, Dreamgirl

• Norman Music Festival day 2 bands ready to share new music, increase following

• Norman Music Festival day 3 headliners feature local artist, bands from around the country

Patty Gasso

Head OU softball coach Patty Gassoduring the game against Baylor on March 27.

OU softball's Patty Gasso, Lauren Chamberlain emphasize mental health awareness after death of Lauren Bernett

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso and former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain discussed mental health awareness this week after 20-year-old James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett committed suicide on Tuesday. In response to Bernett’s death, Gasso’s Sooners met with Oklahoma’s Psychological Resources for OU Student-Athletes on Tuesday for a conversation about mental health.
 
“It’s heartbreaking and alarming to see what’s going on throughout the country,” Gasso said during OU’s midweek press conference on Tuesday.
calendar header.jpg
 

Friday, April 29

6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Saturday, April 30

2 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Rowing @ Tulsa — Tulsa, OK

Track and field @ Alumni Master — College Station, TX

Sunday, May 1

12 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Monday, May 2

Final Exam Preparation Period

Tuesday, May 3

Final Exam Preparation Period

6:30 p.m.: Baseball @ Dallas Baptist — Dallas, TX

Wednesday, May 4

Final Exam Preparation Period

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

