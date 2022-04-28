OU softball's Patty Gasso, Lauren Chamberlain emphasize mental health awareness after death of Lauren Bernett

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso and former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain discussed mental health awareness this week after 20-year-old James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett committed suicide on Tuesday.
In response to Bernett’s death, Gasso’s Sooners met with Oklahoma’s Psychological Resources for OU Student-Athletes on Tuesday for a conversation about mental health.
“It’s heartbreaking and alarming to see what’s going on throughout the country,” Gasso said during OU’s midweek press conference on Tuesday. “It’s just screaming for help. I think these student athletes are pushed and pressed, and they have a lot of plates that are spinning and are trying to balance everything.”
Mental health matters, today and every day 💚 pic.twitter.com/zxoBJjrVu2— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 27, 2022
Bernett, a sophomore with the Dukes this season, helped JMU capture two wins in the 2021 Women’s College World Series. JMU even upset top-seeded Oklahoma in the opening round of the WCWS.
Bernett made her mark on James Madison’s program, starting 43 of 45 games as a freshman catcher. Earlier this week, she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's Player of the Week after batting .778 with seven RBIs in a series against Drexel.
The JMU family is devastated to have lost one of our own.All our love and support are with Lauren’s family, her @JMUSoftball community and all those who knew her.📰 | https://t.co/TbZJT55w0a pic.twitter.com/v30oHMOyZO— James Madison Athletics (@JMUSports) April 26, 2022
Gasso has always prioritized a safe and open dialogue for her athletes as it pertains to mental health. For her, it’s important for issues to be heard because, in her own experience, problems manifest when athletes feel silenced.
“I must, 100 percent, always have an open space for athletes to speak and be truthful,” Gasso said. “The problems are when they are hiding things that you don’t know, and I’m sure no one had any idea (about Bernett). ... These athletes are elite players on their teams or in their sport, so it’s not about success it’s about all of the things that go with it.”
Alongside Gasso, Bernett’s death prompted Chamberlain to share her experience with mental health issues via social media.
During her time with Oklahoma, Chamberlain battled Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, she said. Now the commissioner for Women’s Professional Fastpitch based in Oklahoma City, Chamberlain even chronicled times where she had physical and mental obsessions that left her fixated on repetitive intrusive thoughts.
“I had to out-loud convince myself that it wasn't me, that I didn't actually feel this way,” Chamberlain said via social media. “I totally felt like I would never live a normal life again, and I was going to be stuck this way forever.”
Alongside OCD, Chamberlain also dealt with constant anxiety and depression.
“I knew I was dealing with panic attacks,” Chamberlain said. “They happened for a while on planes, during public speaking events, in social settings. I felt like I was going to die a lot of the time, and would somehow pull myself out of it.”
After therapy from trained professionals and times where “acts of god” motivated her to get out of bed in the morning, Chamberlain noted she finally feels more control over her mental health. She also believes she can use her experience to create awareness.
April 28, 2022
As Oklahoma and the rest of the softball world mourns Bernett’s death, Gasso and Chamberlain intend to heighten awareness of mental health issues, hoping to get athletes the help they need.
“I was taught in high school, when I was on the field, to ‘think it, feel it. Don't say it or show it,’” Chamberlain said. “I say, in this life: "Think it, feel it. say it and show it!" When you feel hopeless. When you love someone. When someone hurts your feelings. When you're on top of the world.”
