Norman Music Festival day 2 bands ready to share new music, increase following

The second day of Norman Music Festival will host a variety of artists such as Husbands, Fat Tony and DIIV.
Festival attendees can enjoy listening to these headlining artists take the main stage and The Winston west stage on Friday.
DIIV, an indie rock band, will take the stage at 10:50 p.m. on Friday at the Fowler Auto Main Stage.
Composed of Zachary Cole Smith, Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfied and Ben Newman, the band originally started as a solo project by Smith. In 2011 the band came together and released its first studio album “Oshin” in 2012.
Fat Tony, also known as Anthony Obi, will be performing at 10 p.m. at the Winston west stage.
A Houston, Texas, native, Obi has been creating music since his first album release in 2010. According to Obi, as a young child he was “obsessed” with music and enjoyed learning how it was produced.
“I think it’s really that, that drove me to want to be an artist, you know, it wasn’t just thinking music was cool or just being a fan of music,” Obi said. “It’s when I learned about the work that goes into making music. That’s what really attracted me to it.”
Obi has spent his time as an artist touring internationally, including in Mexico, Germany, France, Jamaica and Canada. According to him, music has allowed him to travel and experience the world when he otherwise wouldn’t have.
“I discovered that there’s a big world out there, and there are more people to work with, to perform with and just vibe with,” Obi said. “If you step outside of your comfort zone, step outside of your hometown and really hit the road, you can really open up a world of music.”
Obi said he’s excited to be at the Norman Music Festival to expand his following, and that he’s been “dreaming” of the opportunity to perform live since COVID-19.
“This is the first festival that I’m playing at this season to really kick things off,” Obi said. “It just makes me feel like live music is coming back.”
Husbands, a beach-pop band based in Oklahoma City, will take the main stage at 9:30 p.m.
Both Danny Davis and Wil Norton “do a little bit of everything” for Husbands. They have been together for about 10 years and got their start by recording projects and sending them back and forth. They became friends at a show in Oklahoma City.
They also attended the same college and had a good time writing music after working on the musical “Godzilla” together.
“A couple of years later, we got together more or less over a laptop and started putting tracks down and writing songs together,” Norton said.
Their first-ever performance as Husbands was at the 2016 Norman Music Festival. Both Davis and Norton had played shows in other bands on stage, but Norman Music Festival was the first time they played their original songs together.
“We had zero clue what to expect. … It had been a while since we’d even been on a stage, so, it was special for that reason and special because we got to hear ourselves playing our own songs live for the first time,” Davis said.
This year, Husbands will perform songs from their newest album “Full-On Monet.” Norton said about half of the setlist is brand new music.
“It’ll be the third time playing these songs live, we’ve had a really good time playing new songs from our new record,” Norton said. Husbands has been on tour in the Northeast and said they have played about 30 shows since 2020, a lot of them being out of state.
“We’ve played a lot of shows but haven’t seen a lot of our friends. We’re friends with a lot of the local music (scenes), and I haven’t seen a lot of local bands play since pandemic stuff. I’m excited to see all our friends play their tunes again,” Norton said.
Husbands said Norman Music Festival is their favorite show to play every year and that playing it has a special feel.
“There’s always a ton of people there and everyone is just excited to listen to music,” Norton said. “It has a special kind of feel for music lovers.”
