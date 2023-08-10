 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Thoughts 1 week into Sooners' fall camp: OU Daily Sports Podcast

  • Updated
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during fall camp on Aug. 7.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OU Daily's Colton Sulley, Jason Batacao and Louis Raser offer their observations a week into OU football's fall camp.

First, the Sooners' local media day came and went. Second-year coach Brent Venables, his staff and players all talked about "competitive depth" on the roster ahead of fall camp.

Since camp started, sophomores running back Jovantae Barnes, linebacker Dasan McCullough and freshman wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway have impressed. 

Another topic surrounding coaches and players during practice: 6-7. OU hasn't forgotten the disappointment of last year and are determined to flip the switch in 2023. 

Since July 31, the Sooners have landed 2024 three-stars safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald, quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg, edge rusher Bergin Kysar and offensive lineman Josh Aisosa. OU also landed Liam Evans Tuesday, a kicker from Moore High School.

OU Daily's annual football print publication is scheduled to drop on racks around campus on Aug. 29. Check out some stories included early:

Podcast timeline:

0:00 Intro

1:30 Looking back at OU's media day

5:00 Thoughts a week into practices

10:55 Which players and coaches have stuck out so far

16:40 Recruiting update

20:30 Previewing OU Daily's football magazine

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.