Sooners in 2021 NFL Draft: Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown taken No. 137 overall by Seattle Seahawks

Former Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Brown, a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season, started all 10 games he played, totaling 31 tackles and three interceptions. During OU’s Pro Day in March, Brown ran a 4.4 second 40-yard dash, the fastest among Sooners working out at the event. Brown also ran the fastest 20-yard shuttle and had the highest vertical jump.

A Tulsa native, Brown starred at Union High School, where he won a state championship in 2016. Brown, a four-star recruit, was ranked as the 28th-best cornerback in the nation, per Rivals, before coming to Norman.

"Tre really grew a lot throughout his career here," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He came in as a talented guy and left as a guy who was much more technically sound. He really played consistently for us in the defensive secondary this past year.

"He made a lot of big plays. He was a big factor in the special teams game as well, which I think had the interest of several NFL teams. I think he'll do a great job in both of those areas with Seattle."

With the selection, Brown became the first Oklahoma cornerback drafted since Zack Sanchez in 2016, and only the fifth defensive back since 2010. Ahkello Witherspoon, Pierre Desir, Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed Jr. are the other notable cornerbacks on the Seahawks' roster Brown will compete with for playing time. He also has the opportunity to carve out a role as a kick returner.

Seattle’s complete season schedule, along with every other NFL team’s, will be unveiled on May 12.

READ MORE about Tre Brown:

Twitter Reactions: