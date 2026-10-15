OUPD urges student leaders to report hazing, safety concerns as OU disciplines 2 fraternities

The OU Police Department is urging student organization leaders to report suspected hazing and address “serious concerns” about student safety as two fraternities have been found responsible for hazing this semester.

On Tuesday, Chief Derek Fuller emailed a letter to student organization presidents and advisers with a reminder that even suspected hazing can be reported to the university without an internal investigation.

According to the university’s Stop Campus Hazing Act Reports page, two student organizations have been found responsible for hazing this semester, one of which appeared the day after Fuller’s email hit inboxes.

Recent hazing reports

“The University has received multiple reports of suspected hazing this semester. While a report does not establish that a violation occurred, these concerns warrant immediate attention,” Fuller wrote.

On Wednesday, the university concluded an investigation into Sigma Nu and found the organization responsible for hazing from August to October 2026. According to the general description of the incident, the hazing included a structured system of personal servitude and coerced domestic labor for active members.

The university imposed four sanctions: a hazing education workshop, a revised new member education plan, an officer transition meeting and disciplinary probation.

On Sept. 16, the university found Pi Kappa Alpha responsible for hazing its new members at the beginning of the fall semester. According to the description of the report, the fraternity incorporated physical exercises into new member activities and required new members to be at the chapter facility when not in class.

Hazing is illegal under federal and state law and violates university policy, Fuller reminded recipients. He added that accountability extends to off-campus conduct as well, noting that OUPD works closely with other local law enforcement agencies.

“University disciplinary proceedings and criminal investigations are separate processes. A University outcome does not resolve an individual’s or an organization’s criminal exposure, and the absence of criminal charges does not prevent the University from acting under its own policies,” the letter states.

According to the annual security and fire safety report, OU saw four on-campus hazing incidents and 30 off-campus hazing incidents in 2025.

Fuller specifically asked student organization leaders to review activities before they occur, exercise active oversight, report concerns promptly, and intervene and prevent retaliation.

“You do not need to determine whether conduct meets the definition of hazing before reporting it. Do not delay reporting to conduct an internal inquiry, discourage anyone from coming forward or delete relevant information. Preserve messages, group chats, photographs and other records, and cooperate with University and law enforcement investigations,” the letter states.

OU maintains year-round hazing prevention and education through the Office of Advocacy and Education and other campaigns throughout the year, the university wrote in a statement to OU Daily.

“When an organization is found responsible for hazing, OU publicly reports, as required by applicable federal law, required information about the violation and resulting sanctions through its Campus Hazing Transparency Report,” the statement reads. “University accountability may also occur alongside action by an organization’s inter/national headquarters or law enforcement, depending on the circumstances.”

In February, OU’s chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon was closed by a vote from its national board of directors following the discovery of intensive hazing in fall 2025.

On Dec. 2, 2025, Sigma Phi Epsilon staff discovered hazing activity in the basement of the chapter facility, according to the Campus Hazing Transparency Report. This occurred during a time period known as “Senior Night” or “Hell Week,” an intensive week of hazing in Greek life.

In June, the chapter was reinstated in a decision made by the fraternity’s national organization. A statement from the national organization states the chapter will now work with an alumni advisory council to focus on member achievement.

The federal Stop Campus Hazing Act was signed into law in December 2024, and requires colleges to include hazing incidents in their annual security reports, which are required by the Clery Act.

Hazing is also prohibited under state law by title 21, section 1190 of Oklahoma statutes. The law states that, upon conviction, hazing is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of no more than $1,500.

Student safety concerns

Fuller’s letter also stated OUPD’s concerns extend beyond hazing and reach into excessive alcohol consumption, impaired driving, drug use, sexual misconduct and assault, among other “dangerous behavior.”

The security and fire safety report detailed a sharp increase in disciplinary referrals for liquor and drug law violations. Referrals for liquor law violations jumped from 202 in 2024 to 355 in 2025. Referrals for drug law violations jumped from 34 in 2024 to 67 in 2025.

The security and fire safety report included the Drug Free Schools and Campuses Regulations Biennial Review. “Resource Constraints” was identified as a possible weakness in an evaluation of the university’s Alcohol and Other Drug Program.

“Resource limitations may hinder the implementation of certain prevention initiatives. Inadequate resources could compromise the effectiveness of the AOD program, especially in areas such as education and prevention campaigns,” the evaluation reads.

The security and fire safety report also includes information about campus assault reports. Rape incidents on campus decreased from 13 in 2024 to nine in 2025. From 2023 to 2024, rape incidents saw a sharp increase from four to 13.

Fondling and dating violence incidents on campus followed a similar trend, with fondling incidents decreasing from nine in 2024 to six in 2025. Neither OU nor the state of Oklahoma defines what “fondling” entails in the report. Dating violence fell from 10 incidents in 2024 to one in 2025.

However, domestic violence on campus saw an increase from seven incidents in 2024 to 10 incidents in 2025. Domestic violence on campus has seen a steady increase since 2022, when there was one reported incident.

“OUPD and our law enforcement partners are committed to prevention as well as enforcement. Our goal is to prevent harm before anyone is injured,” Fuller wrote in closing. “Every student who participates in a student organization, on any OU campus, deserves to build meaningful relationships, participate without fear of harm and return home safely.”

Resources

Reports of suspected hazing can be submitted through OU Stop Hazing or OU Report It! at 844-428-6531, available 24 hours a day. To submit a report online through OU Report It!, select the appropriate campus:

• Norman Campus: ou.ethicspoint.com

• Harold Hamm Health Campus: ouhsc.ethicspoint.com

• OU-Tulsa Campus: outulsa.ethicspoint.com

Reports of sexual misconduct may be made through the Institutional Equity Office.

OU Advocates provides free, confidential support to anyone in the OU community who experiences sexual violence, relationship violence, stalking or harassment:

• Norman and Harold Hamm Health Campuses: 405-615-0013, available 24 hours a day.

• OU-Tulsa Campus: 918-660-3100, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This story was edited by Audrey McClour. Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.