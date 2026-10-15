OUPD urges student leaders to report hazing, safety concerns as OU disciplines 2 fraternities

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ALERT

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ALERT

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties,
Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton,
Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson,
Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray,
Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens,
Tillman and Washita and northern Texas, including the following
counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and
Wilbarger.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue
through Thursday over areas that have already been saturated by
yesterday's rains. Widespread additional rainfall amounts of
0.5-1 inches are likely, and a few locations will see additional
rainfall of up 2 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Warning
for the following rivers in Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Purcell affecting Pottawatomie, Cleveland and
McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Purcell.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas occurs
near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County border from near
Noble... to areas south of Purcell and Lexington.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.4 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5
feet on 05/08/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Norman affecting Cleveland and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE SATURDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Norman.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...At 99.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 5 feet occurs over
areas along and near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County
border from near Moore and Norman... to areas near Noble.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 94.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 98.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 94.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 98.5
feet on 05/24/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma...

Canadian River near Mustang affecting Grady, Canadian, Cleveland
and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flood depths up to 3 feet occur
along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S.
Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... to the areas near Tuttle
and Mustang. Flooding may extend to the Ten-mile Flats area...
downstream from Newcastle to near Norman. Sandpits... agricultural
lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected
along the Canadian River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
afternoon to a crest of 24.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then
fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.0
feet on 05/07/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

OUPD urges student leaders to report hazing, safety concerns as OU disciplines 2 fraternities

OU Students

OU students walk to class in front of Bizzell Memorial Library.

 File/OU Daily

The OU Police Department is urging student organization leaders to report suspected hazing and address “serious concerns” about student safety as two fraternities have been found responsible for hazing this semester. 

On Tuesday, Chief Derek Fuller emailed a letter to student organization presidents and advisers with a reminder that even suspected hazing can be reported to the university without an internal investigation.

According to the university’s Stop Campus Hazing Act Reports page, two student organizations have been found responsible for hazing this semester, one of which appeared the day after Fuller’s email hit inboxes.

Recent hazing reports

“The University has received multiple reports of suspected hazing this semester. While a report does not establish that a violation occurred, these concerns warrant immediate attention,” Fuller wrote.

Download PDF Letter to student organizations from OUPD Chief Derek Fuller
Letter to student organizations from OUPD Chief Derek Fuller.

On Wednesday, the university concluded an investigation into Sigma Nu and found the organization responsible for hazing from August to October 2026. According to the general description of the incident, the hazing included a structured system of personal servitude and coerced domestic labor for active members.

The university imposed four sanctions: a hazing education workshop, a revised new member education plan, an officer transition meeting and disciplinary probation. 

On Sept. 16, the university found Pi Kappa Alpha responsible for hazing its new members at the beginning of the fall semester. According to the description of the report, the fraternity incorporated physical exercises into new member activities and required new members to be at the chapter facility when not in class.  

OU fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha was found responsible for hazing violations, including hazing with physical harm in a report released by the university Thursday.

Hazing is illegal under federal and state law and violates university policy, Fuller reminded recipients. He added that accountability extends to off-campus conduct as well, noting that OUPD works closely with other local law enforcement agencies. 

“University disciplinary proceedings and criminal investigations are separate processes. A University outcome does not resolve an individual’s or an organization’s criminal exposure, and the absence of criminal charges does not prevent the University from acting under its own policies,” the letter states. 

According to the annual security and fire safety report, OU saw four on-campus hazing incidents and 30 off-campus hazing incidents in 2025. 

Fuller specifically asked student organization leaders to review activities before they occur, exercise active oversight, report concerns promptly, and intervene and prevent retaliation. 

“You do not need to determine whether conduct meets the definition of hazing before reporting it. Do not delay reporting to conduct an internal inquiry, discourage anyone from coming forward or delete relevant information. Preserve messages, group chats, photographs and other records, and cooperate with University and law enforcement investigations,” the letter states. 

OU maintains year-round hazing prevention and education through the Office of Advocacy and Education and other campaigns throughout the year, the university wrote in a statement to OU Daily.

“When an organization is found responsible for hazing, OU publicly reports, as required by applicable federal law, required information about the violation and resulting sanctions through its Campus Hazing Transparency Report,” the statement reads. “University accountability may also occur alongside action by an organization’s inter/national headquarters or law enforcement, depending on the circumstances.”

In February, OU’s chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon was closed by a vote from its national board of directors following the discovery of intensive hazing in fall 2025.

On Dec. 2, 2025, Sigma Phi Epsilon staff discovered hazing activity in the basement of the chapter facility, according to the Campus Hazing Transparency Report. This occurred during a time period known as “Senior Night” or “Hell Week,” an intensive week of hazing in Greek life. 

In June, the chapter was reinstated in a decision made by the fraternity’s national organization. A statement from the national organization states the chapter will now work with an alumni advisory council to focus on member achievement. 

The federal Stop Campus Hazing Act was signed into law in December 2024, and requires colleges to include hazing incidents in their annual security reports, which are required by the Clery Act. 

Hazing is also prohibited under state law by title 21, section 1190 of Oklahoma statutes. The law states that, upon conviction, hazing is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of no more than $1,500. 

Student safety concerns

Fuller’s letter also stated OUPD’s concerns extend beyond hazing and reach into excessive alcohol consumption, impaired driving, drug use, sexual misconduct and assault, among other “dangerous behavior.”

The security and fire safety report detailed a sharp increase in disciplinary referrals for liquor and drug law violations. Referrals for liquor law violations jumped from 202 in 2024 to 355 in 2025. Referrals for drug law violations jumped from 34 in 2024 to 67 in 2025.

The security and fire safety report included the Drug Free Schools and Campuses Regulations Biennial Review. “Resource Constraints” was identified as a possible weakness in an evaluation of the university’s Alcohol and Other Drug Program.

“Resource limitations may hinder the implementation of certain prevention initiatives. Inadequate resources could compromise the effectiveness of the AOD program, especially in areas such as education and prevention campaigns,” the evaluation reads.

The security and fire safety report also includes information about campus assault reports. Rape incidents on campus decreased from 13 in 2024 to nine in 2025. From 2023 to 2024, rape incidents saw a sharp increase from four to 13. 

Fondling and dating violence incidents on campus followed a similar trend, with fondling incidents decreasing from nine in 2024 to six in 2025. Neither OU nor the state of Oklahoma defines what “fondling” entails in the report. Dating violence fell from 10 incidents in 2024 to one in 2025.

However, domestic violence on campus saw an increase from seven incidents in 2024 to 10 incidents in 2025. Domestic violence on campus has seen a steady increase since 2022, when there was one reported incident.

“OUPD and our law enforcement partners are committed to prevention as well as enforcement. Our goal is to prevent harm before anyone is injured,” Fuller wrote in closing. “Every student who participates in a student organization, on any OU campus, deserves to build meaningful relationships, participate without fear of harm and return home safely.”

Resources 

Reports of suspected hazing can be submitted through OU Stop Hazing or OU Report It! at 844-428-6531, available 24 hours a day. To submit a report online through OU Report It!, select the appropriate campus:

• Norman Campus: ou.ethicspoint.com

• Harold Hamm Health Campus: ouhsc.ethicspoint.com

• OU-Tulsa Campus: outulsa.ethicspoint.com

Reports of sexual misconduct may be made through the Institutional Equity Office.

OU Advocates provides free, confidential support to anyone in the OU community who experiences sexual violence, relationship violence, stalking or harassment:

• Norman and Harold Hamm Health Campuses: 405-615-0013, available 24 hours a day.

• OU-Tulsa Campus: 918-660-3100, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

This story was edited by Audrey McClour. Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.

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