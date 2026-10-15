Judge orders reconsideration of former Norman High School teacher's license revocation

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Canadian River near Mustang affecting Grady, Canadian, Cleveland and McClain Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang. * WHEN...Until late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flood depths up to 3 feet occur along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S. Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... to the areas near Tuttle and Mustang. Flooding may extend to the Ten-mile Flats area... downstream from Newcastle to near Norman. Sandpits... agricultural lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected along the Canadian River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 24.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.0 feet on 05/07/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&