Judge orders reconsideration of former Norman High School teacher's license revocation

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ALERT

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties,
Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton,
Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson,
Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray,
Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens,
Tillman and Washita and northern Texas, including the following
counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and
Wilbarger.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue
through Thursday over areas that have already been saturated by
yesterday's rains. Widespread additional rainfall amounts of
0.5-1 inches are likely, and a few locations will see additional
rainfall of up 2 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Warning
for the following rivers in Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Purcell affecting Pottawatomie, Cleveland and
McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Purcell.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas occurs
near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County border from near
Noble... to areas south of Purcell and Lexington.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.4 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5
feet on 05/08/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Norman affecting Cleveland and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE SATURDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Norman.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...At 99.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 5 feet occurs over
areas along and near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County
border from near Moore and Norman... to areas near Noble.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 94.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 98.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 94.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 98.5
feet on 05/24/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma...

Canadian River near Mustang affecting Grady, Canadian, Cleveland
and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flood depths up to 3 feet occur
along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S.
Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... to the areas near Tuttle
and Mustang. Flooding may extend to the Ten-mile Flats area...
downstream from Newcastle to near Norman. Sandpits... agricultural
lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected
along the Canadian River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
afternoon to a crest of 24.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then
fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.0
feet on 05/07/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Judge orders reconsideration of former Norman High School teacher's license revocation

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read
Norman High School

Norman High School on Oct. 19, 2024.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s top school board has been ordered to reconsider its decision to revoke the teaching license of a former Norman High School teacher who posted a QR code in her classroom linking to a library catalogue containing banned books.

Oklahoma County District Judge Richard Ogden decided Wednesday the original 2024 revocation proceedings against Summer Boismier were flawed by former state Superintendent Ryan Walters’ participation. 

Boismier had a pending defamation lawsuit against Walters at the time that he led the Oklahoma State Board of Education in revoking her teaching certification, and “there is indication Mr. Walters had certain biases” affecting his decision-making, the judge said.

“Significant is that if someone has active litigation against you, that is a conflict of interest that cannot be set aside,” Ogden said while making a ruling from the bench.

The state board never formally considered a request from Boismier to disqualify Walters from taking part in the revocation proceedings, Ogden said. Instead, he participated in multiple votes concerning her license revocation and “carried a great deal of influence” in the process, the judge said.

Her classroom display also included a QR code next to the words “definitely don’t scan.” The code linked to the Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned initiative, which gives students in any part of the country access to its catalogue. The library collection includes some books that have been banned in some schools.

After taking office as the head of the state Education Department, Walters directed the agency to file a motion to revoke Boismier’s teaching license. The agency contended she violated teacher code of conduct standards by posting the QR code. 

Walters’ administration singled out a few books in the library catalogue that it argued had sexually inappropriate content or contained topics that would violate HB 1775. 

Boismier said she never recommended a specific book from the Brooklyn library that students should read.

“I believe it is important for students not only to choose what they read but also to form their own opinions,” she said while testifying Wednesday.

The agency presented its case for revocation in a June 2023 hearing before an administrative law judge, who then recommended Boismier not have her teaching license taken away. 

The state Board of Education, with Walters at the helm, took the unusual step of rejecting that recommendation. Instead, it voted in August 2024 to revoke Boismier’s certification, preventing her from teaching in any Oklahoma public school.

All the while, she said, Walters “was both my adjudicator and my accuser.” After leaving her teaching job, Boismier moved to New York City to work for the Brooklyn library but said she has since returned to Oklahoma.

Walters had only one vote on a board that agreed unanimously to revoke her license, said Heidi Long, an attorney representing the state board.

“We heard evidence today that Ms. Boismier was biased against Ryan Walters, that she violated HB 1775, that she does not regret it and that she would do it again,” Long said during Wednesday’s hearing.

Boismier’s attorneys spent much of Wednesday’s hearing showing several social media posts, public statements and a political campaign advertisement from Walters in which he said he opposed “woke indoctrination,” liberal political views and “transgender ideology.” 

Even before he took office, he publicly stated “there is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda” like Boismier.

Boismier testified she was an advocate for racial minorities and the LGBTQ+ community. She was the faculty sponsor of a school Gender-Sexuality Alliance club and displayed an LGBTQ+ rainbow flag in her classroom.

Ogden agreed the language Walters used in his public comments and posts could indicate bias against people with certain political beliefs.

He ordered the state Board of Education to decide whether to accept the findings of Boismier’s original revocation hearing or to schedule a new hearing.

“There needs to be a decision by the state Board of Education free from any bias that may have come from Mr. Walters,” Ogden said in court.

Boismier still has an active federal lawsuit pending against the state board, the Education Department and the state superintendent, though her initial defamation case against Walters was thrown out

She argued in her pending case that the state violated her constitutional rights to equal protection, due process and free speech, among other allegations.

Her attorney, Iris Halpern, said Boismier’s legal team will look into whether that ongoing case could complicate the state board’s ability to fairly vote on her license revocation. However, she said the board, which now has entirely new members, should move on and “make the right decision.”

“This is someone’s life and career that the state is messing with,” Halpern said after the hearing. “They know they should not have revoked her license in the first place. I think that’s very clear. It was infected with bias and prejudice, and it was a political stand at that time, and it continues to be a similar stand now.”

Oklahoma Voice is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a nation 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and donations focused on delivering state government news. The Voice maintains full editorial independence. For more stories by Oklahoma Voice go to oklahomavoice.com.

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