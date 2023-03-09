OU football player collapses after workout, later released from hospital

An Oklahoma football player collapsed at practice and was transported to a local hospital on Thursday, an OU spokesperson confirmed to OU Daily.
OU later confirmed the player was released from the hospital and will rest at home.
A spokesperson for Norman Regional told KOCO News the player was sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams. SoonerScoop first reported the news.
"At the end of this morning's OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team's medical staff," OU’s statement read. "As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for further care. He is responsive, and it is anticipated he will be released today."
OU then provided an update on the situation in a later statement:
“He has since been released and is heading home where he will spend spring break with his family. He will undergo follow-up exams with team physicians before he resumes athletic activities.
“We commend our medical staff that provided immediate and thorough care and are appreciative of everyone who has expressed concern for him.”
On Thursday morning, sophomore tight end Jason Llewellyn tweeted “just pray.”
The Sooners are currently participating in offseason workouts before spring practices start on March 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.