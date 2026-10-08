Art walk, ghost tour: What to do in Norman, Oklahoma City second weekend of October

From concerts to plays, check out what’s happening in Norman and Oklahoma City for the second weekend of October.
Norman
“Arcadia,” 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 3 p.m. Sunday: The OU Helmerich School of Drama’s “Arcadia,” a play discussing themes of how intellect and emotions collide, opens Friday. Tickets are available online and at the Fine Arts Box Office.
Second Friday Art Walk, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: This event is free. It takes place at the Walker Arts District of Downtown Norman. Made possible by the Norman Arts Council, Second Friday Art Walk includes art studios such as The Well, Uncanny Art House and more.
Wells Christmas Tree Farm Fall Vendor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday: Enjoy the farm as tree rows begin to change for the season with coffee and pastries. The farm stays open until 7 p.m. on weekends until Christmas. The free market will have a lineup of local vendors under the pavilion. Dogs are welcome to attend as well.
Looking for OU sports? Check out the OU sports composite calendar for more information on all the sports events happening this weekend. Tickets are available online and all sports except for football are free with an OU student ID based on availability. For more information, read the student ticket information page.
Oklahoma City
Downtown Oklahoma City ghost tour, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: Tour Bricktown while listening to spooky stories about Oklahoma City. Tickets are available online for about $16.
Levity performance, 8 p.m. Friday: Electro-pop indie group Levity will perform live at The Criterion. Tickets are available online and doors open at 7 p.m.
Akeem Ali - The Texture Tour, 8:30 p.m. Friday: Akeem Ali, an artist who blends hip-hop and rap with a retro feel, will perform at Tower Theatre as a part of The Texture Tour. Tickets are available online and doors open at 7 p.m.
OU vs. Texas weekend: Check out OU Daily’s OU-Texas collection, featuring three years of suggestions from food and drink to parks and museums, as well as updated navigation and State Fair of Texas information.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Andrew Higgins and Tori Pham copy edited this story.