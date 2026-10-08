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ALERT

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality.

An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Friday, October 9 for
the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area due to expected high
concentrations of ozone.

Public Health Recommendations: Persons with existing heart or
respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor
activity.

The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by
reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, or
avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid
refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours, and to avoid
the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed
trimmers, and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor
burning.

To view the latest air quality map, visit airnow.gov or the AirNow
app.

For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings,
telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at
405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the
American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674

Art walk, ghost tour: What to do in Norman, Oklahoma City second weekend of October

Second Friday Norman Art Walk

Duet playing behind DM-Wealth during the Second Friday Norman Art Walk on Sept. 11, 2026.

From concerts to plays, check out what’s happening in Norman and Oklahoma City for the second weekend of October.

Norman

Arcadia,” 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 3 p.m. Sunday: The OU Helmerich School of Drama’s “Arcadia,” a play discussing themes of how intellect and emotions collide, opens Friday. Tickets are available online and at the Fine Arts Box Office

Second Friday Art Walk, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: This event is free. It takes place at the Walker Arts District of Downtown Norman. Made possible by the Norman Arts Council, Second Friday Art Walk includes art studios such as The Well, Uncanny Art House and more.

Wells Christmas Tree Farm Fall Vendor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday: Enjoy the farm as tree rows begin to change for the season with coffee and pastries. The farm stays open until 7 p.m. on weekends until Christmas. The free market will have a lineup of local vendors under the pavilion. Dogs are welcome to attend as well.

Looking for OU sports? Check out the OU sports composite calendar for more information on all the sports events happening this weekend. Tickets are available online and all sports except for football are free with an OU student ID based on availability. For more information, read the student ticket information page

Oklahoma City

Downtown Oklahoma City ghost tour, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: Tour Bricktown while listening to spooky stories about Oklahoma City. Tickets are available online for about $16.

Levity performance, 8 p.m. Friday: Electro-pop indie group Levity will perform live at The Criterion. Tickets are available online and doors open at 7 p.m.

Akeem Ali - The Texture Tour, 8:30 p.m. Friday: Akeem Ali, an artist who blends hip-hop and rap with a retro feel, will perform at Tower Theatre as a part of The Texture Tour. Tickets are available online and doors open at 7 p.m.

OU vs. Texas weekend: Check out OU Daily’s OU-Texas collection, featuring three years of suggestions from food and drink to parks and museums, as well as updated navigation and State Fair of Texas information.

This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Andrew Higgins and Tori Pham copy edited this story.

 

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