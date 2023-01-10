OU football: Sooners announce hiring of Texas Tech receivers coach Emmett Jones

Oklahoma is hiring Texas Tech receivers coach Emmett Jones for the same position, the program announced Tuesday.
Welcome to the family @TTU_EJones! Sooners hire Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Details: https://t.co/teSG9lITXq#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Knb41oeVKP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 10, 2023
Jones replaces OU interim receivers coach and former offensive analyst L'Damian Washington, who filled in for longtime assistant Cale Gundy after Gundy resigned last August.
"Couldn't be more excited to welcome Emmett, his wife, Marlo, and their children, Emily and Emmett, to the OU family," Sooners head coach Brent Venables said in a statement released Tuesday. "Coach Jones is a great teacher of the game with a track record of positional development at the highest level.
"He's produced some great collegiate players who have gone on to the NFL and he's been around some of the brightest minds in college football in Kliff Kingsbury and Lance Leipold, and of course Joey McGuire this past year at Texas Tech. He's been incredibly successful wherever he's been, including in the high school ranks in the Dallas area. He's a coaching giant in Texas high school football."
Venables also noted in the press release the Sooners are aiming to retain Washington on staff.
"We're trying to keep L'Damian in an enhanced role," Venables said. "He jumped right in the 'A' gap and did a fantastic job of making us better in our first season, improving our players and our offense. He's been bold and courageous and has been connected to both players and staff. I'm very thankful for his contributions and we're fighting like heck to keep him here. He brings tremendous value to our staff, our locker room and that position group."
Jones was in his first season as passing coordinator with the Red Raiders after spending 2019-21 coaching receivers at Kansas, where he was briefly the team's interim head coach following Les Miles' departure.
After a long high school coaching career, Jones got his college start as the director of player development at Texas Tech in 2015. Jones was a walk-on for the Red Raiders from 1993-95.
Prior to his college coaching start, Jones was the head coach at South Oaks Cliff High School from 2012-2014. He later graduated from North Texas.
"The University of Oklahoma's tradition and the chance to work with Coach Venables made this an opportunity that was too hard to turn down," Jones said in a statement released Tuesday. "Also, I'd been researching and paying attention to Coach (Jeff) Lebby ever since I was back at South Oak Cliff and he was coaching running backs at Baylor."
