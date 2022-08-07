OU football: Sooners receivers coach Cale Gundy announces resignation after ‘hurtful’ word in film session incident

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy is resigning after reading a “hurtful” word in a team film session last week, he said in a statement released via Twitter late Sunday night.
Gundy, a former Sooners quarterback from 1990-93, has been an assistant at the university since 1999. He was the Big 12 Conference’s longest tenured coach prior to his resignation.
Sooner Nation, thank you. pic.twitter.com/BYBOjObGna— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) August 8, 2022
“Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes,” Gundy wrote. “I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen. The words displayed had nothing to do with football. One particular word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.
“I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions. The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so. In that circumstance, a man of character accepts accountability. I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologize.”
Shortly after Gundy announced his resignation, OU head coach Brent Venables released a statement announcing offensive analyst L’Damian Washington as the Sooners’ interim wide receivers coach. Washington coached receivers at Southern University in 2021 and was a standout receiver at Missouri from 2010-13.
Statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/aXe3ak9uza— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022
“It’s with sadness that I accept Coach Gundy’s resignation,” Venables wrote. “He’s dedicated more than half of his life to Oklahoma Football and has served our program and university well. We’re thankful for that commitment. We also acknowledge that in stepping aside he’s placed the program and the welfare of our student-athletes first. In coaching and in life, we’re all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes.”
Gundy, a 50-year-old Midwest City native and the brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, was OU’s running backs coach from 1999-2014 before moving to coach inside receivers in 2015. He also served as recruiting coordinator from 2005 through last season.
Gundy was coaching all of the Sooners’ receivers through spring practice and into fall camp, after former outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons followed Lincoln Riley to Southern California. Gundy had said multiple times he was excited as ever about OU’s direction under Venables.
“This team — its coaches, players, administration and fans — do not deserve to be distracted by off-the-field matters while working to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me so proud to be a Sooner," Gundy wrote. "I won’t do the program I love the disservice of distracting from that mission. Effective immediately, I am stepping down.”
