Red River Rivalry: Tips, recommendations for visiting Dallas on a budget

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Red River Rivalry weekend is right around the corner, and it is time to start prepping for the migration to Dallas. Whether your plan is to cheer in the stadium or enjoy the energy from Fair Park, here are tips and recommendations to enjoy OU-Texas on a budget.

Accommodations

When looking for a place to stay, consider locations with nearby access to Dallas Area Rapid Transit. Fair Park reaches record numbers of attendees during OU-Texas weekend — with around 200,000 guests visiting the grounds — so it is important to have a travel plan before booking.

Finding somewhere to stay for the weekend can be challenging, but it does not have to be expensive. To keep costs down, be sure to book as early as possible and bring some friends to split the cost. Here are some options for accommodations in the area with two double beds and easy access to Fair Park that won't drain your savings:

Motel 6 Dallas, TX - South: Motel 6 offers rooms with two full-size beds for as low as $104/night. Located in South Dallas, this motel is about a 15-minute drive from Fair Park.

Renaissance Dallas North Hotel: Renaissance Dallas is located in Northwest Dallas and offers rooms with two double beds for around $121/night. The hotel offers a fitness center, outdoor pool and paid breakfast, and is around a 25-minute drive from Fair Park.

Wingate by Wyndham Dallas Love Field: This hotel offers two queen-size beds for around $170/night, which includes free breakfast. Located in Dallas, this hotel is about a 15-minute drive from Fair Park.

Motel 6 Dallas, TX - Downtown: Motel 6 is located in downtown Dallas, and offers rooms with two queen-size beds for around $140/night. The hotel offers a fitness center, outdoor pool access and it is about a 15-minute drive from Fair Park.

La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Dallas Uptown: This hotel is located just outside of downtown Dallas, and offers rooms with two double beds for around $175/night. This includes free breakfast and access to the outdoor pool. This hotel is about a 10-minute drive from Fair Park.

Vacation rentals: For larger groups, renting a vacation rental through sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo may be the more inexpensive option. Many affordable rentals are available in the Dallas area, but they will go fast. Make sure to check the renters' ratings and make a travel plan before booking.

Visiting Fair Park and the Cotton Bowl

Saturday is game day, and the city will be busy and full of energy. Plan to navigate traffic and large crowds throughout the day, and consider making time to check out all the sights and flavors of the longest-running fair in the nation. Downloading a map of Fair Park beforehand can make it easier to navigate the fairgrounds.

Clear bag policy: Before you head out for the fair, be sure to follow the clear bag policy. Approved bags include clear bags that measure 12 by 6 by 12 inches, clear resealable gallon-sized bags and small clutch bags or purses that do not exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches, which do not have to be clear. This policy is applied to all visitors at Fair Park and the Cotton Bowl.

Parking: If you plan on driving to the fair, parking is available at Fair Park for $25 per space at official fair lots. More information on how to access parking lots is available online. Parking will go quickly, so be sure to get there when the fairgrounds open. On Saturday, gates will open at 7 a.m. to accommodate traffic.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit: DART provides train and bus lines throughout Dallas. The DART Rail Green Line stops at two stations outside of Fair Park: Fair Park Station and MLK Jr. Station. Day passes, which provide unlimited rides until 3 a.m. the following day, are available on the website for $6 each. DART also has a mobile app, GoPass, to help manage tickets and plan rides.

Tickets: Tickets to the OU-Texas game include entry into Fair Park on Saturday. However, if you plan on watching the game from the fairgrounds or visiting the fair the day prior, buy tickets ahead of time on the State Fair of Texas website. One-day FLEX tickets are available for $27, and allow entry to the fair for one day of your choice. Daily tickets are also available at the gate for $25.

Every Day Values: Tickets are used as currency at food and drink stands inside the fairgrounds. One ticket is worth $1, and they can be purchased in groups of 10. To make the most of your tickets, visit the stands featured on the State Fair of Texas’ Every Day Values menu. These stands are committed to providing food and drink for under 10 tickets, providing an opportunity to try the fair classics while keeping the trip cost-effective.

Dallas food and drink

Traveling on a budget doesn't mean you can't enjoy city life and the Dallas food scene. Look out for OU-Texas deals in the city. Here are some deals to get you started:

Dining deals: Visit Dallas manages a list of deals and discounts in the area to help you eat affordably. Deals are available for cheaper entrees, discounted coffee and cocktails, complimentary appetizers and more.

Happy hours: Arriving in Dallas on Thursday or Friday? Affordable happy hours are available throughout the city with discounted food and cocktails. Harwood Arms holds happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with $7 appetizers and cocktails. Happiest Hour holds happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with half-off appetizers and $7 cocktails. Bowen House has happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. with $9 cocktails and food ranging from $10 to $15.

Tips, best practices

OU-Texas can feel hectic and overwhelming, especially for first-time goers. Here are some tips to help you feel prepared going into OU-Texas weekend:

• Always leave early. When you leave for Dallas and return to Norman, the best way to avoid traffic is to leave early in the morning. If possible, many people leave for Dallas on Thursday to avoid larger crowds. At the fair, arriving when the gates open will help you beat the crowd.

• Make sure to bring everything you will need once you are inside the fairgrounds. Having a portable charger, handheld fan, first-aid supplies and personal ID can come in handy when you least expect it.

• Anticipate a hot weekend. Bring the appropriate clothing and know where to get the cheapest water using the Every Day Values Menu to avoid getting dehydrated.

This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Avery Shaw, Lauren Brogdon, and Tori Pham copy edited this story.