Five things national media and former OU players are saying ahead of Georgia

After an abysmal start to the season offensively, with OU ranking 102 out of 138 nationally in scoring, former players and national media members have taken aim at the Sooners’ struggles.
Coming off an offseason filled with hype surrounding fifth-year quarterback John Mateer, the Little Elm, Texas native has not met expectations through three games. Though blame is easy to place on a quarterback, the supporting cast around Mateer hasn’t helped the veteran signal caller out.
Head coach Brent Venables addressed the offensive struggles on Tuesday, following a 14-6 win over New Mexico.
“I don't want to be the offensive coordinator,” Venables said. “I want the offensive staff to come up with a great game plan and to have great balance, to be physical, take care of the ball, run the football, create explosive plays, … attack people's weaknesses, all of those types of things. I want them to play with more confidence and more continuity and (in) a better rhythm.”
Longtime radio and television personality Paul Finebaum, known for his coverage of the Southeastern Conference, voiced his criticism of Venables’ contract extension, which was announced Aug. 20.
“About five weeks ago, … Oklahoma gave (Venables) an extension,” Finebaum said. “For what reason, I do not know. (Its) AD defended it as if, ‘What has Brent Venables done?’ And well, he went to the playoffs last year; you … choked away a 17-point lead. I think it was a terrible decision to give him a contract extension.”
Venables is 34-21 at OU and 0-4 in bowl games. The defensive mastermind has turned OU’s defense into one of the nation's best, but offensively, he has not had much to hang his hat on.
Former Sooner wide receiver Kenny Stills, who helped lead OU to a top-16 scoring offense in each of his three seasons from 2010-2012, shared his displeasure with the 2026 Sooner offense on X.
“Unacceptable for a Sooner offense,” Stills said. “(Two) weeks in a row.”
Stills, who tallied 2,594 yards and 24 touchdowns in his OU career, also replied to a fan under the same thread, calling the team “lucky.”
(4) Kenny Stills on X: "@awattas We’re lucky defense can keep us in it" / X
With offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle under scrutiny from fans and media alike, Venables had to answer a tough question regarding his confidence in the 31-year-old.
"I'm not going to talk about confidence,” Venables said. “He's our offensive coordinator. ... We have to be better.”
National media columnist Dan Wolken revealed his thoughts on the head coach’s answer to the question.
“Of all the ways (Venables) could have answered that question, that is certainly one of them,” Wolken said.
The question of confidence is rooted in OU’s inability to get anything going offensively. With no run game, the Sooners have been stuck in place with the ball in their hands. Against New Mexico, OU backs averaged just 2.2 yards per carry in the first half, something national media analyst Landon Tengwall, a former Penn State offensive lineman, pointed out as staggering.
“Good Lord, … Oklahoma 2.2 (yards per carry) in the (first) half,” Tengwall said.
After a film review, Tengwall was blunt with his offensive analysis of the Sooners.
“This Oklahoma (offensive) tape is really bad,” Tengwall said.
Not everybody is giving up hope, though. Former OU running back Brennan Clay, who was with the Sooners for four years between 2010-13, said he still believes in what the team is capable of.
“(I do not know) what it is, but I still believe that we have an amazing team,” Clay said. “Something just isn’t clicking. Defense is still fierce as ever, but we have to figure it out on offense. I have such high hopes for this team. I still believe!!!”
Clay ran for 1,913 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career at OU, most famously scoring the walk-off touchdown in overtime of Bedlam in 2012 to take down Oklahoma State.
(4) Sooners Insider on X: "Brennan Clay (@BrennanClay24) running through tackles on his way to a walk-off touchdown in Bedlam 2012👀 #BeatOSU | #RBU https://t.co/b7o62HO1Lf" / X
Sooner backs will look to replicate Clay’s success this weekend against No. 2 Georgia, as the pressure continues to mount on a struggling offense.