OU football: Nick Evers to enter transfer portal after freshman season with Sooners, he announces

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Nick Evers will enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Saturday.
December 3, 2022
Evers appeared in just one game for the Sooners but didn't record any stats. He was listed as fourth-string quarterback before the season.
The Flower Mound, Texas, native, was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 9-ranked quarterback and No. 172 prospect overall.
"The ability to truly compete is all anyone can ask," Evers wrote in his tweet.
Evers was originally committed to Florida but flipped to OU just days before the start of the early signing period. He also held offers from Auburn, Penn State, Mississippi and TCU.
The 6-foot-3 signal caller is the Sooners' seventh departure to the transfer portal since the regular season's end. Oklahoma currently holds a commitment from 2023 five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold.
