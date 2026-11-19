It’s been over two weeks since Jason Witten took over as interim offensive coordinator for the Sooners. Since then, OU has secured back-to-back wins against No. 23 Florida and No. 25 Mississippi.
Former offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was let go in early November after the Sooners lost 42-25 against No. 21 South Carolina. Based on the last two matchups, both coaches have produced significantly different results.
Ben Arbuckle
Arbuckle was hired as offensive coordinator in December 2024, replacing Seth Littrell who was fired midseason. Previously coaching the offense for Washington State, Arbuckle’s coaching style took inspiration from FAU head coach Zach Kittley, which emphasized a modern version of the Air Raid scheme heavily relying on quarterback John Mateer.
In the 21 games coached by Arbuckle, the Sooners averaged 24.6 points per game, turning the ball over 31 times on 19 interceptions and 12 fumbles. This season, Arbuckle’s offense ranked 108th nationally and ranked 111th in the FBS with 336.9 in yards per game.
The Sooner’s third-down conversion rate was 36.5% which ranked 96th in the FBS. One of Arbuckle’s biggest flaws was his red zone success rate, which deteriorated from 71.4% in the 2025 season to 35% in the 2026 season prior to his dismissal.
Jason Witten
Witten was promoted as interim offensive coordinator the same day Arbuckle was let go. He is the fifth coach to hold play-calling duties during head coach Brent Venables’ five years with the program.
After the last two games coached by Witten, the team’s overall record is 6-4, clinching bowl eligibility. The College Football Playoff poll ranked OU for the first time in its rankings, placing the Sooners at No. 22.
The Sooners are now averaging 23 points per game and 4.6 yards per play under Witten. Despite competing against ranked teams, Mateer has thrown no interceptions and the offense hasn’t suffered a turnover in Witten’s first two games. The team’s third-down conversion rate increased to 55.9% and ranks seventh nationally.
After competing in the NFL for 17 years, Witten took up a head coaching job at Liberty Christian from 2021 to 2025. He was hired in January as the tight ends coach for the Sooners following the firing of previous tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley. Prior to being promoted to interim offensive coordinator, Witten had never called an offensive play at the collegiate level.
Although the full-time position is yet to be determined, Witten is a clear contender for the role.
Witten will look to bolster his resume further as the Sooners will compete in their last home game of the season against Texas A&M at 2:45 p.m. this Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on ESPN2.
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.