Norman Public Library Central has been closed for 3 years as of this month, leading to what some residents say is less book availability and educational opportunities in Norman, as well as the loss of an important space for people experiencing homelessness.
The library closed indefinitely in April 2024 following months of temporary closure for mold remediation efforts beginning in November 2023. The city's two libraries are now limited to Norman Public Library East and Norman Public Library West through the Pioneer Library System.
The city of Norman is involved in a lawsuit against the central library contractors on counts of breach of contract and negligence regarding the construction of the library, slowing the reopening of the Norman Public Library Central. In October, the legal battle was lengthened as all parties requested to delay lawsuit filing deadlines by around six months to finalize the library damage model.
Many residents who frequented the central library have been visiting the smaller east and west locations.
Paris Connally comes to the library to watch movies on her days off. She used to visit the central library, but has been going to Norman Public Library West after its closure.
“I wish they had tried to rebuild or something, or do something more than just being like, ‘It’s fine,’” Connally said. “That was the library. That was the nice library.”
The limited selection offered at the two remaining Norman libraries has been a big complaint of Connally’s, who said the central library used to have all the books and services she needed.
“I feel like when I was there, I could find any book that I was looking for, but when I’m here (at Norman Public Library West), you either have to like wait or get it from other libraries because they don’t have enough space here, so the other library had more things,” Connally said. “They did have more like tech stuff in there, like a robotics place and lots of offices for people.”
The central library also served as a place of outreach for people experiencing homelessness, where they could stay during harsh weather conditions and receive help. Connally said other Norman libraries don’t prioritize this, so the people who used to receive help no longer have that opportunity.
“The main thing I’ve noticed is more homeless people not getting taken care of, and I feel like at the other (location), they were getting a little bit more help,” Connally said. “They could actually go in there and stay as long as they want, they could drift off a little bit and they wouldn’t mind, but here it’s like, ‘stay off the properties.’”
Richard Jepsen has been a Norman resident since 1987 and goes to the library nearly every day. He used to frequent the central library, but now visits Norman Public Library West to access their resources.
“For me, it limits the variety of the newspapers and magazines that I might be able to access,” Jepsen said. “The other part of it is that the main library was a fairly nice, beautiful space.”
Jepsen has also noticed a shift in the people experiencing homelessness moving to the other libraries.
“I do believe there may have been a shift of people that are homeless that try to find places to use, and may have shifted the homeless to this library,” Jepsen said.
Kelly Sitzman, director of communications and employee development for Pioneer Library System, said the only major change in the library's impact on people experiencing homelessness is the location.
“It was convenient for them to be downtown. Maybe they don’t have access to transportation, or you know, have a way to get across town to either location,” Sitzman said. “However, in terms of library services, there has been no change with that. We still have a dedicated staff dedicated to serving that population.”
Sitzman said a community feeling that anyone is being served less in the absence of the central library can most likely be attributed to the location change.
“It’s a public space, so that population is always welcome. Any population, anyone,” Sitzman said. “The beauty of public libraries is that anyone is welcome to come in. So, if there is that perception the population isn’t being served, probably it’s because of transportation.”
On the public’s concern of limited book availability, Sitzman emphasized that all materials saved from the central library are still in circulation within the Pioneer Library System and are accessible to the public.
“When we closed Norman Central, we were able to pull out materials that were not affected and they were all clean and safe and deemed clear. We did find spaces across our system to house those collections,” Sitzman said. “So I just want to make that clarification because the numbers look lower, but that’s because of how many items are able to be on shelves. But the Norman collection is still circulating.”
Sitzman said Pioneer Library System is eager to reopen the central library as quickly as possible.
“We definitely feel the loss of our flagship location downtown. It was obviously a citizen-led initiative that … met community needs,” Sitzman said. “It also served hundreds of thousands of residents in Norman and again, the surrounding areas.”
While hoping the central library reopens soon, Sitzman is confident in Norman’s current libraries' abilities to serve the community.
“Pioneer Library System’s Norman East and West locations provide incredible connection, information, entertainment and space for Norman residents and the surrounding areas,” Sitzman said. “We also provide the latest cutting-edge technology to residents, including access to material through our 24-hour libraries and movie boxes.”
This story was edited by Spencer Windholz. Lauren Brogdon, Tori Pham and Larkin Bock copy edited this story.