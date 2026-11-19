From concerts and comedy shows to OU’s last home football game of the regular season, check out what to do in Norman and Oklahoma City for the third weekend of November.
Norman
Brandon Laib, 2 p.m. Friday: Indie folk artist Brandon Laib will perform at the NOUN Hotel. Entry is free and RSVP is available online.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Friday: Test your knowledge during free trivia night at Oma’s Deli. Teams of all sizes are welcome.
OU vs. Texas A&M football, 2:45 p.m. Saturday: The Sooners play the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available online.
Wells Christmas Tree Farm, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: Wells Christmas Tree Farm opens for the winter season Saturday. Pictures with Santa will be available from 1 to 7 p.m. Precut trees can be ordered for pickup online.
AllTown Live, 10 p.m. Saturday: Watch AllTown’s alternative music concert at The Deli. This event is free.
Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. Friday: The Thunder plays the Pelicans at the Paycom Center as part of the NBA Cup. Tickets are available online.
Preacher Lawson, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Saturday: Comedian Preacher Lawson will be performing at Bricktown Comedy Club. Tickets are available online.
Jimmy Failla, 8 p.m. Saturday: Comedian Jimmy Failla will be performing at The Criterion. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Andrew Higgins and Tori Pham copy edited this story.