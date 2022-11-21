 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Emergency protective order filed against Sooners tight end Daniel Parker

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Parker

Senior tight end Daniel Parker during an open football practice at Everest Indoor Training Center March 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

A protective order was filed against Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker in Cleveland County last week, according to court documents obtained by OU Daily.

Parker is suspended from the program indefinitely, an OU spokesperson confirmed to the Tulsa World, which first reported the news, on Monday.

The petition for protective order filed Nov. 15 identifies Parker, 24, as the boyfriend of a 21-year-old woman accusing him of domestic abuse, stalking and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The Daily is not naming the woman due to the serious nature of the situation.

Per court documents, the petition comes after a series of alleged incidents between Parker and the petitioner between Oct. 1 and Nov. 13.

The petitioner reported getting into an argument with Parker on or about Oct. 8, after which she went to a party with her friends and noticed he was following them in his car. Then on Oct. 24, per court documents, another argument occurred and Parker told the petitioner to leave his apartment before pulling her back into the apartment by her hair.

In the final incident, which allegedly occurred on Nov. 13, Parker again ordered the petitioner to leave his apartment before punching her in the left thigh area six times in his living room. Then he returned to his bedroom to get his gun and threatened her with the firearm in hand.

The petitioner wrote that she left and drove to a friend’s house, where she was interviewed by police. Police then went with her back to Parker’s apartment to help her collect her belongings. They also searched for Parker but didn’t locate or detain him, per the court documents.

The petition requests that the defendant end all contact with the petitioner and includes a clause ordering the defendant to surrender all weapons and firearms to police. Per the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Parker has not been successfully served.

A hearing for the petition is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Norman.

Parker did not appear in the Sooners’ 28-13 win over Oklahoma State last Saturday and it was previously reported his absence was due to a personal matter. The Missouri transfer has appeared in eight games and caught four passes for 28 yards this season.

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments