City deems storm debris cleanup 'substantially complete'

12:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23: The city announced in an email that storm debris cleanup was deemed "substantially complete" Tuesday — 81 days after the July 4 storm. Final pickup sweeps are still occurring, and private road waivers for pickup are available until Friday.
Annual fall residential cleanup is set to begin Saturday.
2:36 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21: The city announced in an email that storm debris collection will run through late September into the city's annual fall residential cleanup beginning Sept. 26.
The city has spent approximately $1.5 million on debris clean up, according its website.
5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7: The city announced in an email that collection of storm debris will begin Thursday morning. The city asked residents to place debris on public rights-of-way and to remove vehicles and other obstructions from streets.
9:30 a.m.: 2,237 Cleveland County OG&E customers are without power.
1:20 p.m. on Monday, July 6: The city of Norman has completed its citywide assessment for debris cleanup, and collection is expected to begin as soon as the end of the week. Updates regarding the cleanup agreement can be found on the city’s website.
10:50 a.m.: Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman announced in a Monday Facebook post he signed a local declaration of emergency for Norman following Gov. Kevin Stitt's Sunday disaster emergency declaration for Cleveland and Washington Counties.
Holman wrote the local declaration will make residents and business owners eligible for disaster relief funding and other assistance. He wrote the city is conducting assessments, which will help determine if residents are eligible for additional state and federal resources, such as FEMA assistance.
10:30 a.m.: 8,103 Cleveland County OG&E customers are without power.
8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 5: In an email to customers, OG&E wrote it expects power in Cleveland County to be fully restored by late Tuesday evening. According to the email, OG&E crews have found 44 downed poles in Norman, a majority of which are hard to access due to placement or debris.
7:47 p.m.: Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a disaster emergency for Cleveland and Washington Counties following severe weather damage that caused road closures and power outages. According to a press release, the declaration will ensure recovery resources are deployed to affected areas quickly.
4:52 p.m.: 14,839 Cleveland County OG&E customers are without power.
12:45 p.m.: Norman residents are facing power outages, storm damage and road closures following severe storms and wind gusts up to 90 miles per hour late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Power restoration: As of 12:45 p.m., 28,239 OG&E customers are without power. OG&E posted on Facebook full power restoration will take three to four days.
OG&E also posted downed power lines across Interstate 35 and at 36th Avenue Northwest and West Main are owned by Oklahoma Electric Cooperative.
Check OG&E’s power outage map here.
As of 12:45 p.m. 396 Cleveland County residents are without power from OEC.
On Sunday morning, OEC posted restoration may take longer on case-by-case outages such as pole replacements.
Check OEC's power outage map here.
Closures, damages and debris: The city of Norman posted on Facebook stating multiple traffic lights are not working and intersections should be treated as four-way stops ahead of repairs. The post states areas of I-35 are closed as well as local roads including portions of Robinson Street and Rock Creek road.
The post also notes the city is aware of debris and is conducting a citywide assessment before creating a debris cleanup plan. The city cannot assist with debris on private property.
Cooling stations: The city is offering a cooling station at 12th Avenue Recreation Center for residents who are still without power
The Red Cross has a cooling station at CrossPointe Church that will be open until 7 p.m.
Rescheduled fireworks: The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show was postponed Saturday night and is now rescheduled for 9:45 p.m. Friday at Reaves Park.
Westwood Park: Westwood Park posted its pool will be closed through Monday and will update its schedule as more information becomes available.