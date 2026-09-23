OU softball high school recruitment tracker: Grace Tonga commits

This post tracks OU softball's recruitment out of high school. The Sooners currently have five commits in the 2028 class and are ranked No. 1 in the nation. They have three commits in the 2027 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation.
Here are the commits:
Grace Tonga
Grace Tonga, the No. 89 class of 2028 recruit, committed to OU on Tuesday, making her announcement on X.
Tonga, an outfielder, is from Stillwater High School, where her team currently holds a 7-4 record. She helped lead Stillwater to a 6-3 win over Mustang High School this season, with a batting average of .500.
Tonga thanked the coaching staff and her family in her post.
“I want to thank my mom, my dad, and my brother for always believing in me, supporting me, and making so many sacrifices to help me chase my dreams,” Tonga wrote. “Lastly, I want to thank (Patty Gasso, JT Gasso, Jennifer Rocha, Falepolima Steele), and the entire OU staff for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity.”
Gia Ryan
Gia Ryan, the No. 22 overall recruit in the 2028 class, committed to OU with a post on X.
Hailing from Danville, California, Ryan is ranked at No. 5 overall in her state and No. 6 nationally for middle infielders. She is a middle infielder with strong left-side batting power. She is currently playing at San Ramon High School, with a batting average of .419 for the 2025-26 season.
Kate McCartney
Softball America’s Brady Vernon broke the news Monday that Kate McCartney, the No. 6 overall recruit in the class of 2028, has committed to OU.
McCartney is an infielder who plays for Ponderosa High School in California, leading the program to a 27-1 record last season. She holds a batting average of.625 for the 2025-26 season.
Sophia Schlader
Sophia Schlader committed to OU softball on Sept. 16 after head coach Patty Gasso posted a “Go Boomer” video on X.
Gasso's video included messages from former Sooners like Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Kelly Maxwell and others.
Schlader, an Urbandale, Iowa native, is the the No. 1 pitcher and No. 3 player in the 2028 class, according to Softball America.
“I am SO excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma!” Schlader wrote in a graphic posted on Instagram.
Braylyn “BP” Saenz
Braylyn “BP” Saenz committed to OU on Sept. 7, announcing on X.
Saenz, a top-50 recruit out of Moore High School, is ranked No. 41 overall in her class and No. 3 in Oklahoma. The middle infielder led Moore to a 21-7 record in 2025-26.
Emma Reynolds
Emma Reynolds announced her commitment to OU in September 2025.
Reynolds, an infielder from Queen Creek High School, is the No. 1 recruit in Arizona. At Queen Creek High School, she had an impressive sophomore season, batting .519 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBIs.
Finlee Williams
Finlee Williams committed to OU in September 2025, according to Softball America on X.
Williams, an outfielder out of Melissa, Texas, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2027. She led Melissa High School to a 33-4 record in 2025-26, including going 14-0 against district opponents.
Riley Hilliard
Riley Hilliard committed to OU in September 2025.
Hilliard, a catcher out of La Mirada, California, is ranked No. 9 overall in the 2027 class and No. 4 in her state. She guided La Mirada High School to a 26-5 record in 2025-26.
Former OU Daily reporter Joshua Franklin contributed to this story with work delivered before his graduation in May 2026.