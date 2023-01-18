 Skip to main content
OU football announces date for 2023 spring game

Sooners

The Sooners during the spring game on April 23, 2022.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma football announced Wednesday its 2023 spring game will be played on Saturday, April 22. Kickoff time is not yet released.

Last season, the Sooners held the largest spring game crowd in the country, drawing in a program-record 75,360 fans in Brent Venables' head coaching debut.

Also last season, Oklahoma added Baker Mayfield's statue to Heisman Park. 2023's game could see Kyler Murray's also dedicated. 

According to the release, tickets will cost $15 for non-season ticket holders and be available for purchase at a later date. 

The spring game will mark the first time for OU fans to see 13 early-enrollee freshman and, at this time, 12 transfer additions. 

Among those is five-star Jackson Arnold, who will appear at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the first time. Arnold will likely backup returning starter Dillon Gabriel. 

OU finished the 2022 season with a 6-7 record, its first losing season since 1999.

The Sooners open the 2023 season against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. 

