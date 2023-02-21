 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball's Bijan Cortes taking leave of absence for 'personal reasons' — 'I look forward to returning'

Bijan Cortes

Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes during the game against OSU at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Jan. 18.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes announced he's taking a leave of absence from the team on Tuesday.

"Due to personal reasons I am taking some time away from basketball," Cortes, a sophomore, wrote via Twitter. "I look forward to returning as soon as I can. Thank you for all your support."

The message was posted a few hours before OU's game against Texas Tech at 8 p.m. in Norman.

The Kingfisher native is averaging 3.2 points and two assists per game this season. He played 11 minutes in the Sooners' 85-83 overtime loss to Texas last Saturday.

Cortes has appeared in 56 games with Oklahoma and made his first career start in OU's 93-61 loss to West Virginia on Feb. 4 in Morgantown.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments