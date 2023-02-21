OU basketball's Bijan Cortes taking leave of absence for 'personal reasons' — 'I look forward to returning'

Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes announced he's taking a leave of absence from the team on Tuesday.
"Due to personal reasons I am taking some time away from basketball," Cortes, a sophomore, wrote via Twitter. "I look forward to returning as soon as I can. Thank you for all your support."
The message was posted a few hours before OU's game against Texas Tech at 8 p.m. in Norman.
The Kingfisher native is averaging 3.2 points and two assists per game this season. He played 11 minutes in the Sooners' 85-83 overtime loss to Texas last Saturday.
Cortes has appeared in 56 games with Oklahoma and made his first career start in OU's 93-61 loss to West Virginia on Feb. 4 in Morgantown.
