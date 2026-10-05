Commissioners approve new patrol deputies for people experiencing homelessness

The Cleveland County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved two items allowing deputies to patrol on and around state-owned property for outreach to the homeless community during its Monday afternoon meeting.
The service agreement says the deputies will prioritize referral and connection to programs for those experiencing homelessness, such as Thunderbird Clubhouse, Food and Shelter, Mobile Crisis, Transition House and local churches.
There is no specific date that has been set for patrols to begin and additional details will be available once details are finalized, according to Kailey Carter, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, in an email to the OU Daily.
The cost for the program is $171,456.15, according to Kailey Carter, Cleveland County Sheriff's Office public information officer.
Jess Alvarez, director of operations for Food and Shelter, wrote in an email that she hopes officers take proper action once these items get signed into effect.
“We just hope that they will follow this and send people who need help our way,” Alvarez wrote. “During previous clearings and enforcement, resources haven't been provided to them—only enforcement. This turns into a vicious cycle when no resources are offered.”
The Daily reached out to Thunderbird Clubhouse and Transition House for comment, but did not hear back from either by the time of publication.
In April, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and NPD planned to clear an encampment surrounding Food and Shelter, but the plan was postponed due to a misfiling, according to Ward 4 Councilmember Helen Grant.
This story was edited by Spencer Windholz.