'I've learned a lot ': John Mateer trusts his confidence ahead of Red River Rivalry

As OU prepares for the Red River Rivalry against No. 1 Texas, it will look to restore its starting quarterback’s confidence after a rocky start to the season.
Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer has struggled through the Sooners’ first four games, throwing for just 883 yards and eight touchdowns while committing six turnovers. Despite the early struggles, Mateer said his teammates and coaches, including head coach Brent Venables, have stood in his corner through the challenges.
“I've been blessed with good coaches,” Mateer said. “I've had the same coaches for a long time, which I appreciate, and they all have my back. As a player, sometimes, you don't really know what the coach is thinking. But (Venables) tells me straight up, he has my back. … (Venables is) a great man, a great coach, and (I’m) happy to play for him.”
With Red River Rivalry week in full effect, Mateer hopes for a different result than last season. Although the fifth-year senior played with an injured hand, it was a game Mateer wants to learn from, as the Sooners were trounced 23-6, and he threw three interceptions. With one year of experience in one of the only neutral-site rivalry games in college football, Mateer looks forward to playing in the Cotton Bowl one more time, this time with a better sense of what to expect.
“I've learned a lot from that game,” Mateer said. “More than I learned in any game in my life. … You can get caught up in it, and it's a cool game. … (But) going out there, you got to perform and play. You can’t get too high in your emotions.”
During OU’s bye week, the quarterback faced heavy criticism, with many fans calling for him to be benched. Although the outside noise is loud, Mateer stays clear of seeing any hate and stays grounded.
“I'm off (of social media),” Mateer said. “So I don't see it. It's not good for anybody to see. The fact that I haven't performed is disappointing, but I'm blessed to play ball today and get better. It's a kid's game that we all take really seriously, and I'm honored to stand here and be this person in this position. (I came) out (of) practice today knowing that it's everything I've ever dreamed of. So even when you struggle and get judged, it's because I've done good in the past.”
Mateer will get his chance to avenge his Red River loss from a season ago at 2:30 p.m., Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on ABC.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.