OU athletics: Senior associate AD Kenny Mossman announces retirement after 20-year career with Sooners

Senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman announced his retirement from the OU athletics department on Thursday afternoon.
I started my OU career with Bob 20 years ago and last night I went out with him. That was my last game at OU as I am retiring from the university to enter ministry work. It is impossible to adequately thank the many athletes, coaches, loyal co-workers, media and fans who 1/6 pic.twitter.com/xtYyW4v34v— Kenny Mossman (@Kenny_Mossman) December 30, 2021
Mossman’s retirement caps his 20 year career in several roles for OU athletics. His final position included sport oversight for both football and softball, as well as administrative supervision of external operations for the department.
Mossman oversaw areas such as ticket sales, SoonerVision, graphic design, digital media, licensing and branding, several of which earned national accolades during his tenure.
Prior to Oklahoma, Mossman worked at Illinois State and Kansas State. He will enter ministry work upon his retirement.
