OU athletics: Senior associate AD Kenny Mossman announces retirement after 20-year career with Sooners

Kenny Mossman and Joe Castiglione

Senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman and athletic director Joe Castiglione hand papers to medical staff as part of an OU athletics caravan parade at the OU Medicine Campus on May 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman announced his retirement from the OU athletics department on Thursday afternoon.

Mossman’s retirement caps his 20 year career in several roles for OU athletics. His final position included sport oversight for both football and softball, as well as administrative supervision of external operations for the department.

Mossman oversaw areas such as ticket sales, SoonerVision, graphic design, digital media, licensing and branding, several of which earned national accolades during his tenure.

Prior to Oklahoma, Mossman worked at Illinois State and Kansas State. He will enter ministry work upon his retirement.  

