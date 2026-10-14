OU student, son found dead in Texas in child-stealing case

Update — 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14: In an email statement to OU Daily, OU Marketing and Communications expressed condolences and wrote the university is cooperating with law enforcement.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic losses in this case, and our hearts go out to everyone affected, especially to the family and loved ones," the email reads.
Read our original reporting below.
An OU student and his son were found dead in Gainesville, Texas after two alerts were sent out for the pair Tuesday night.
An endangered missing advisory was sent out regarding Caleb Furley and his four-year-old son, Andres “Harry” Furley. An Amber Alert was also sent out later Tuesday night, and Norman Police Department confirmed to OU Daily Wednesday afternoon the two were found dead in Gainesville.
NPD posted on Facebook it was contacted for the missing pair Monday and discovered during a preliminary review that Harry was last seen with Furley at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Amber Alert states Furley did not show up for an exchange with Harry’s mother. According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, a Wednesday warrant was issued for Furley’s arrest for an incident of child stealing Monday.
Furley is listed in OU’s database as a senior in the Gallogly College of Engineering. He was studying computer science and mathematics, according to his LinkedIn profile, with an anticipated graduation date of May 2027.
The situation is currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to a press release.
This is a developing story.
Spencer Windholz and Macey Thaxton contributed to this reporting.
This story was edited by Larkin Bock.