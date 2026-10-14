OU student, son found dead in Texas in child-stealing case

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ALERT

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...
Southern Grady County in central Oklahoma...
McClain County in central Oklahoma...
Northwestern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma...
Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma...

* Until 730 AM CDT.

* At 424 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Norman, Duncan, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Marlow, Noble,
Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Goldsby, Rush Springs, Bray,
Dibble, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Alex, Bradley and Criner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...
Eastern Grady County in central Oklahoma...
McClain County in central Oklahoma...
Eastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma...
Northwestern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma...

* WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oklahoma City, Norman, eastern Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del
City, Chickasha, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Choctaw, Noble,
Tuttle, Harrah, Slaughterville, Spencer, Lindsay, Jones, Nicoma
Park and Lexington.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties,
Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche,
Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon,
Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love,
McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie,
Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita and northern
Texas, including the following counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay,
Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue
through Thursday morning. Storms will include very heavy rainfall
rates. Widespread additional rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are
likely, and a few locations will see additional rainfall of up 5
inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma...
Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...
South Central Logan County in central Oklahoma...
Western Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma...

* WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen
since last evening, and up to 8 inches of rain have fallen since
Wednesday morning.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Yukon,
Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Tuttle, Piedmont,
Nichols Hills, Union City, Valley Brook, Arcadia, Forest Park,
Woodlawn Park, Lake Aluma and Smith Village.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Purcell affecting Cleveland, McClain and
Pottawatomie Counties.

For the Upper Canadian River...including Purcell...elevated river
levels are forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 200 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Purcell.

* WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas occurs
near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County border from near
Noble... to areas south of Purcell and Lexington.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet
tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Norman affecting Cleveland and McClain Counties.

For the Upper Canadian River...including Norman...Moderate flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 200 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Norman.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 97.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 3 feet occurs over
areas along and near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County
border from near Moore and Norman... to areas near Noble.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 88.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 94.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
afternoon to a crest of 97.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 94.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 96.7
feet on 03/17/1998.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River near Mustang affecting Cleveland, Grady, McClain and
Canadian Counties.

For the Upper Canadian River...including Mustang...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 200 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang.

* WHEN...From this morning to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Overflows depths of 2 feet or more occur
along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S.
Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... downstream to the areas
near Tuttle and Mustang. Sandpits... agricultural lands... and
low-lying local roads are the areas most affected along the
Canadian River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
morning to a crest of 23.9 feet this evening. It will then fall
below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6
feet on 05/22/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

OU student, son found dead in Texas in child-stealing case

Update — 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14: In an email statement to OU Daily, OU Marketing and Communications expressed condolences and wrote the university is cooperating with law enforcement.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic losses in this case, and our hearts go out to everyone affected, especially to the family and loved ones," the email reads.

Read our original reporting below.

An OU student and his son were found dead in Gainesville, Texas after two alerts were sent out for the pair Tuesday night.

An endangered missing advisory was sent out regarding Caleb Furley and his four-year-old son, Andres “Harry” Furley. An Amber Alert was also sent out later Tuesday night, and Norman Police Department confirmed to OU Daily Wednesday afternoon the two were found dead in Gainesville.

NPD posted on Facebook it was contacted for the missing pair Monday and discovered during a preliminary review that Harry was last seen with Furley at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Gainesville press release

Press release from the Gainesville Police Department.

The Amber Alert states Furley did not show up for an exchange with Harry’s mother. According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, a Wednesday warrant was issued for Furley’s arrest for an incident of child stealing Monday. 

Furley is listed in OU’s database as a senior in the Gallogly College of Engineering. He was studying computer science and mathematics, according to his LinkedIn profile, with an anticipated graduation date of May 2027.

The situation is currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to a press release.

This is a developing story.

Spencer Windholz and Macey Thaxton contributed to this reporting.

This story was edited by Larkin Bock.

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