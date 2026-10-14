OU student, son found dead in Texas in child-stealing case

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Canadian River near Mustang affecting Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Canadian Counties. For the Upper Canadian River...including Mustang...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 200 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang. * WHEN...From this morning to Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Overflows depths of 2 feet or more occur along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S. Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... downstream to the areas near Tuttle and Mustang. Sandpits... agricultural lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected along the Canadian River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 23.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 05/22/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&