Chants, songs and rituals every OU fan needs to know

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Cleveland County in central Oklahoma... Southwestern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma... Southeastern McClain County in central Oklahoma... Southeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma... Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma... North Central Garvin County in southern Oklahoma... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1122 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Eastern Oklahoma City, eastern Norman, Midwest City, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Choctaw, Noble, Harrah, Slaughterville, McLoud, Jones, Nicoma Park, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Maysville, Wayne and Paoli. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED