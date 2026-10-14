Chants, songs and rituals every OU fan needs to know

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ALERT

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma...
Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...
Northern Grady County in central Oklahoma...
Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma...
East Central Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma...

* WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1235 PM CDT, broadcast media reported flooding in the warned
area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Southwestern Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Chickasha, Newcastle,
Blanchard, Tuttle, Goldsby, Union City, Minco, Verden, Amber,
Bridge Creek, Pocasset, Norge, Middleberg, Tabler, Stanley Draper
Lake, southwestern Lake Thunderbird and Ninnekah.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...
Southwestern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma...
Southeastern McClain County in central Oklahoma...
Southeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma...
Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma...
North Central Garvin County in southern Oklahoma...

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 1122 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Eastern Oklahoma City, eastern Norman, Midwest City, Shawnee,
Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Choctaw, Noble, Harrah,
Slaughterville, McLoud, Jones, Nicoma Park, Lexington, Pink,
Goldsby, Maysville, Wayne and Paoli.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma...
Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...
Southeastern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma...
Southwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma...
Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma...

* Until 100 PM CDT.

* At 1000 AM CDT, broadcast media reported thunderstorms producing
widespread flash flooding in the Oklahoma City metro. Between 3 and
6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Broadcast media reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Oklahoma City, western Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del
City, El Reno, Guthrie, Newcastle, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang,
Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Tuttle, Piedmont, Spencer,
Nichols Hills and Jones.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory
for the following rivers in Oklahoma...

Canadian River near Mustang affecting Canadian, Grady, McClain and
Cleveland Counties.

Canadian River at Norman affecting Cleveland and McClain Counties.

For the Upper Canadian River...including Taloga, Bridgeport, Mustang,
Norman, Purcell, Calvin...elevated river levels are forecast.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Norman.

* WHEN...From this morning to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 94.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas occurs
near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County border from near
Moore and at Norman... to areas near Noble.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 85.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 94.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 93.6 feet
tomorrow evening.
- Action stage is 93.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 94.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory
for the following rivers in Oklahoma...

Canadian River near Mustang affecting Canadian, Grady, McClain and
Cleveland Counties.

Canadian River at Norman affecting Cleveland and McClain Counties.

For the Upper Canadian River...including Taloga, Bridgeport, Mustang,
Norman, Purcell, Calvin...elevated river levels are forecast.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang.

* WHEN...From this morning to late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas occurs
near the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near Union
City and Minco... to the areas near Tuttle and Mustang. Sandpits...
agricultural lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most
affected along the Canadian River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9 feet
early Friday morning.
- Action stage is 21.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties,
Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche,
Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon,
Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain,
Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita, Woods and
Woodward and northern Texas, including the following counties,
Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox and Wilbarger.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected from
early Wednesday through Thursday morning. Storms will include
very heavy rainfall rates. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3
inches are likely, and a few locations will see totals as high as
5 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Chants, songs and rituals every OU fan needs to know

  • Updated
  • 2 min to read

Sooner sports are steeped in history and tradition. Many of those traditions are upheld by not just the players but by members of the OU fan base.

These are things Sooners need to know and need to be doing at all games.

Boomer Sooner

Now, despite anything you might have heard, the OU fight song does not consist of saying “Boomer Sooner” over and over — at least not only those two words. There are, in fact, lyrics to the song. The fight song goes:

Boomer Sooner, Boomer Sooner

Boomer Sooner, Boomer Sooner

Boomer Sooner, Boomer Sooner

Boomer Sooner, OK U!

Oklahoma, Oklahoma

Oklahoma, Oklahoma

Oklahoma, Oklahoma

Oklahoma, OK U!

I’m a Sooner born and Sooner bred

And when I die, I’ll be Sooner dead

Rah Oklahoma, Rah Oklahoma

Rah Oklahoma, OK U!

Learn it, know it, love it. If you don’t, you’re going to have a pretty miserable time. This song will be played roughly every 20 seconds at games. Embrace it; sing along.

Sooner fans during the game against UTEP on Sept. 4, 2026.

Oklahoma Chant

After every game — win or lose — fans pay tribute to the university by singing the OU Chant. Put your left hand behind your back, extend your right arm and point your right index finger to the sky while reciting the chant:

O-K-L-A-H-O-M-A

Our chant rolls on and on!

Thousands strong

Join heart and song

In alma mater’s praise

Of campus beautiful by day and night

Of colors proudly gleaming Red and White

’Neath a western sky

OU’s chant will never die

Live on, University!

It’s a great way to feel united after a game. It’s admittedly a lot easier after a win than a loss, but win or loss, do it anyway.

These are just a few of the traditions done on a game-by-game basis at OU. You’ll learn more as you go to games.

The most important thing to remember is participation. Participating in the traditions makes all the difference.

Sooner fan during the game against UTEP on Sept. 4, 2026.

National Anthem

Like just about every sporting event in the country, OU games are kicked off with a rendition of the national anthem. Unlike all of those other games, however, the Sooner faithful put a little spin on the song.

Despite what some might try to convince you, at OU, the song ends “...O’er the land of the free. And the home of the...Sooners!”

This is almost always true, except for when OU plays one of the military academies or plays a Sept. 11 game.

Fan in Boomer outfit during College Football Playoff game day in Norman on Dec. 19.

Gameday attire

This should really go without saying, but Sooner gear is a must at games.

You should always wear an OU shirt, at minimum, to any game you go to. On football gamedays, whether you are going to the game (if you have tickets, you should be) wear a shirt — no exceptions.

If there’s a game in any sport that day, specifically an OU-Texas game, wear an OU shirt to show your Crimson Pride.

Then-redshirt junior quarterback John Mateer signing OU fan's jersey after the game against Missouri Nov. 22, 2025.

Sports-specific rituals

Football: Leading up to each kickoff, the fans hold up their index finger and say “OOOOO” as the kicker runs up to the ball and end with a resounding “U!” at contact.

When the game is essentially won — usually in the last two minutes of the game, but it’s been known to happen as early as the third quarter — the band plays the first strain of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” and the student section sings along. “Sweet Caroline ... bum bum bum!”

Basketball: When the announcer introduces the opposing team’s starters, the student section — with newspaper pages raised in front of their faces — loudly say, “Who cares?” after each name is announced.

After the opponents are finished, the students crumple the papers and throw them before the home team is introduced.

When an opposing player fouls out, the student section narrates his actions as he walks to the bench: “Left, right, left, right, left, right ... Sit down!”

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