OK!toberfest, OU football: What to do in Norman, Oklahoma City for third weekend of October

Make the most of cooler weather this weekend with events in Norman and Oklahoma City.
Norman
Party at the Palace, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday: Check out pre-game traditions, including the Walk of Champions, appearances by the Pride of Oklahoma, OU Spirit Program and the Sooner Schooner. There will also be food trucks, music and giveaways on the lawn north of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
OU vs. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday: OU returns home to play its first SEC home game against Kentucky at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after beating then-No. 1 Texas 27-24 in Dallas last weekend. Tickets for Saturday’s game are available online.
Run for Your Life: 5K & One-Mile Fun Run & Trick or Treat Trot, 6 p.m. Saturday: Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume; the event will provide prizes, a live DJ, games and treats at the finish line. The race will take place at Ruby Grant Park. Registration for the race can be found online.
“Arcadia,” 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday: The OU Helmerich School of Drama’s “Arcadia,” a play discussing themes of how intellect and emotions collide, returns for a second weekend of productions at Max Weitzenhoffer Theatre. Tickets are available online and at the Fine Arts Box Office.
Oklahoma City
Red Earth FallFest 2026, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: To celebrate Native American culture and art, guests can visit the art market, food trucks or watch the Youth Powwow dancers at Scissortail Park. Admission to the event is free.
OK!toberfest OKC, Friday through Sunday: Originating in 1810, the German Oktoberfest is coming to OKC Fair Park this weekend. The festival will be open Thursday 5 to 11 p.m. Friday 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Here’s what you can do:
Entertainment: Dorfrocker, from Munich, Germany, will be headlining the main stage in the Centennial Building. Other bands performing include Das Ist Lustig, Auf Geht’s and the Bohemian Knights. The venue will have two bars featuring a variety of German beers. The venue will also host several rounds of steinholding contests — a test of shoulder strength and endurance where competitors hold a full liter beer stein in front of their body without spilling.
Food Row: German food will be sold. Some notable finds include bratwurst, giant pretzels, sauerkraut, German chocolate pie and many other traditional German dishes.
Marktplatz: The Pavilion will transform into a shopping and entertainment zone with contests, inflatables and games throughout the weekend.
Auto Show: The best German car on display will win an award. The show will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Modern Living Building. Registration is online.
Special contests:
- Enter the costume contest for the chance to win cash and other prizes Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.
- There will also be barrel and keg racing on Saturday.
- The event’s long dog derby starts with a long dog parade at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Pre-registration is required online.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $14 at the gate, and ages 11 and under receive free admission. College students can get tickets at the gate for $10 with presentation of a student ID. Tickets are available online.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Andrew Higgins, Brooks Davis, Kennedy Johnson and Tori Pham copy edited this story.