OK!toberfest, OU football: What to do in Norman, Oklahoma City for third weekend of October

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ALERT

LATEST

Loading scores…

ALERT

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties,
Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton,
Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson,
Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray,
Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens,
Tillman and Washita and northern Texas, including the following
counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and
Wilbarger.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue
through Thursday over areas that have already been saturated by
yesterday's rains. Widespread additional rainfall amounts of
0.5-1 inches are likely, and a few locations will see additional
rainfall of up 2 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Warning
for the following rivers in Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Purcell affecting Pottawatomie, Cleveland and
McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Purcell.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas occurs
near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County border from near
Noble... to areas south of Purcell and Lexington.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.4 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5
feet on 05/08/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Norman affecting Cleveland and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE SATURDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Norman.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...At 99.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 5 feet occurs over
areas along and near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County
border from near Moore and Norman... to areas near Noble.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 94.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 98.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 94.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 98.5
feet on 05/24/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma...

Canadian River near Mustang affecting Grady, Canadian, Cleveland
and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flood depths up to 3 feet occur
along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S.
Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... to the areas near Tuttle
and Mustang. Flooding may extend to the Ten-mile Flats area...
downstream from Newcastle to near Norman. Sandpits... agricultural
lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected
along the Canadian River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
afternoon to a crest of 24.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then
fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.0
feet on 05/07/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

OK!toberfest, OU football: What to do in Norman, Oklahoma City for third weekend of October

Oklahoma-Texas football game

Crowd at the game against Texas on Oct. 10, 2026.

 Aiden Brewer/OU Daily

Make the most of cooler weather this weekend with events in Norman and Oklahoma City. 

Norman

Party at the Palace, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday: Check out pre-game traditions, including the Walk of Champions, appearances by the Pride of Oklahoma, OU Spirit Program and the Sooner Schooner. There will also be food trucks, music and giveaways on the lawn north of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

OU vs. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday: OU returns home to play its first SEC home game against Kentucky at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after beating then-No. 1 Texas 27-24 in Dallas last weekend. Tickets for Saturday’s game are available online

Run for Your Life: 5K & One-Mile Fun Run & Trick or Treat Trot, 6 p.m. Saturday: Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume; the event will provide prizes, a live DJ, games and treats at the finish line. The race will take place at Ruby Grant Park. Registration for the race can be found online

Arcadia,” 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday: The OU Helmerich School of Drama’s “Arcadia,” a play discussing themes of how intellect and emotions collide, returns for a second weekend of productions at Max Weitzenhoffer Theatre. Tickets are available online and at the Fine Arts Box Office

Oklahoma City

Red Earth FallFest 2026, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: To celebrate Native American culture and art, guests can visit the art market, food trucks or watch the Youth Powwow dancers at Scissortail Park. Admission to the event is free. 

OK!toberfest OKC, Friday through Sunday: Originating in 1810, the German Oktoberfest is coming to OKC Fair Park this weekend. The festival will be open Thursday 5 to 11 p.m. Friday 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Here’s what you can do: 

Entertainment: Dorfrocker, from Munich, Germany, will be headlining the main stage in the Centennial Building. Other bands performing include Das Ist Lustig, Auf Geht’s and the Bohemian Knights. The venue will have two bars featuring a variety of German beers. The venue will also host several rounds of steinholding contests — a test of shoulder strength and endurance where competitors hold a full liter beer stein in front of their body without spilling. 

Food Row: German food will be sold. Some notable finds include bratwurst, giant pretzels, sauerkraut, German chocolate pie and many other traditional German dishes. 

Marktplatz: The Pavilion will transform into a shopping and entertainment zone with contests, inflatables and games throughout the weekend. 

Auto Show: The best German car on display will win an award. The show will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Modern Living Building. Registration is online

Special contests: 

  • Enter the costume contest for the chance to win cash and other prizes Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.
  • There will also be barrel and keg racing on Saturday. 
  • The event’s long dog derby starts with a long dog parade at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Pre-registration is required online

Tickets are $12 in advance or $14 at the gate, and ages 11 and under receive free admission. College students can get tickets at the gate for $10 with presentation of a student ID. Tickets are available online

This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Andrew Higgins, Brooks Davis, Kennedy Johnson and Tori Pham copy edited this story.

OU Daily standards

See an error? Earning trust is our duty. We correct errors atop stories. Identify an error, request a takedown or get in touch.

Independent and free since 1916: OU is committed to our editorial independence. You can help ensure our reporting remains strong and accessible to all invested in OU and Norman.

Artificial intelligence: The Daily in its news coverage does not publish reporting, writing, graphics or designs generated by AI. Read our policy.

Want to comment? We value dialogue on issues we cover. On our social media accounts, we moderate attacks, slurs, dehumanizing language, threats or the disclosure of private info. The editor considers guest column submissions.