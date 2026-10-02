Annual campus safety report shows decrease in on-campus assaults, increase in liquor, drug violations

OU’s annual security and fire safety report, released Thursday, showed a sharp increase in disciplinary referrals for liquor and drug law violations, an overall decrease in on-campus assaults and the first annual hazing report.

The report showed rape incidents on campus decreased from 13 in 2024 to nine in 2025. From 2023 to 2024, rape incidents saw a sharp increase from four to 13.

Fondling and dating violence incidents on campus followed a similar trend, with fondling incidents decreasing from nine in 2024 to six in 2025. Neither OU nor the state of Oklahoma defines what “fondling” entails in the report. Dating violence fell from 10 incidents in 2024 to one in 2025.

However, domestic violence on campus saw an increase from seven incidents in 2024 to 10 incidents in 2025. Domestic violence on campus has seen a steady increase since 2022, when there was one reported incident.

The report also detailed an increase in disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations, from 202 in 2024 to 355 in 2025. Disciplinary referrals for drug law violations also jumped from 34 in 2024 to 67 in 2025.

Beginning last year, institutions are required by the Stop Campus Hazing Act to report hazing statistics. The university reported four incidents of on-campus hazing and 30 incidents of off-campus hazing in 2025.

According to the university’s Stop Campus Hazing Act Reports page, the following lists the organizations and dates of hazing noted in the report:

• OU Hockey Club, April 23 and various dates during the 2024-2025 hockey season

• Kappa Sigma Fraternity, fall 2025

• Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, fall 2025

• Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, fall 2025 semester

Two hate crimes were reported, an increase from one in 2024. Both on-campus incidents were Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of Property characterized by race bias, with one reported in campus housing.

The report included the Drug Free Schools and Campuses Regulations Biennial review, which details alcohol and drug statistics from Jan. 1, 2024 to May 31, 2026.

67.1% of OU respondents said they have tried alcohol compared to the 63.6% reported by the reference group. The report does not detail how the reference group is comprised. 30.9% of OU respondents said they have tried tobacco or nicotine products compared to the reference group’s 27.1%.

6.2% of OU respondents said they have tried hallucinogens compared to the 3.3% reported by the reference group. More specifically for OU, 9.9% of male respondents, 5.3% of female respondents and 2.1% of gender-nonconforming respondents have tried hallucinogens.

According to the report, the university will continue to increase drug and alcohol awareness programs online and expand screening to identify risky behavior, provide interventions and refer students for professional help.

Student alcohol sanctions are also noted in the report:

SEC comparison

Compared to its Southeastern Conference peers, OU had fewer incidents of rape, dating violence and fondlings.

OU also has relatively low hazing reports, compared to its SEC peers.

Resources

For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Institutional Equity Office’s website, email ieo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.

Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.

Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.

This story was edited by Audrey McClour. Kylie Caldwell, Kennedy Johnson and Larkin Bock copy edited this story.