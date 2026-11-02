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TORNADO WATCH 701 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

OK
.    OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALFALFA              BECKHAM             BLAINE
CADDO                CANADIAN            CARTER
CLEVELAND            COMANCHE            COTTON
CUSTER               DEWEY               ELLIS
GARFIELD             GARVIN              GRADY
GRANT                GREER               HARMON
JACKSON              JEFFERSON           KAY
KINGFISHER           KIOWA               LINCOLN
LOGAN                LOVE                MCCLAIN
MAJOR                MURRAY              NOBLE
OKLAHOMA             PAYNE               POTTAWATOMIE
ROGER MILLS          STEPHENS            TILLMAN
WASHITA              WOODS               WOODWARD

Tight ends coach Jason Witten reportedly taking over as OU's offensive play-caller

Football spring practice

Tight ends coach Jason Witten during the football spring practice on March 25, 2026.

 Esther Hodson/OU Daily

Tight ends coach Jason Witten will be taking over as offensive play-caller after OU fired Ben Arbuckle, according to SoonerScoop

Witten played 17 seasons in the NFL, primarily for the Dallas Cowboys. He was hired in January after a five-year tenure as a high school head coach for Liberty Christian School in Texas. He replaced former OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.

With four regular season games remaining, Witten will look to give life to a Sooner offense that started the first eight games of the season 109th nationally in points per game. 

This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.

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