Tight ends coach Jason Witten reportedly taking over as OU's offensive play-caller

Tight ends coach Jason Witten will be taking over as offensive play-caller after OU fired Ben Arbuckle, according to SoonerScoop.
Witten played 17 seasons in the NFL, primarily for the Dallas Cowboys. He was hired in January after a five-year tenure as a high school head coach for Liberty Christian School in Texas. He replaced former OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.
With four regular season games remaining, Witten will look to give life to a Sooner offense that started the first eight games of the season 109th nationally in points per game.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.