Early in-person voting increases in Oklahoma from last midterm election

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 701 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALFALFA BECKHAM BLAINE CADDO CANADIAN CARTER CLEVELAND COMANCHE COTTON CUSTER DEWEY ELLIS GARFIELD GARVIN GRADY GRANT GREER HARMON JACKSON JEFFERSON KAY KINGFISHER KIOWA LINCOLN LOGAN LOVE MCCLAIN MAJOR MURRAY NOBLE OKLAHOMA PAYNE POTTAWATOMIE ROGER MILLS STEPHENS TILLMAN WASHITA WOODS WOODWARD