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Breaking

OU fires offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle before Mississippi State game

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle before the game against Mississippi State on Oct. 24, 2026.

OU has fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, as first reported by CBS Sports. 

This comes after OU (4-4, 2-3 SEC) lost to South Carolina (5-3, 3-3) 42-25 in a game where the offense generated less than 80 total yards in the first half.

The Sooners rank No. 100 or worse in the nation in multiple offensive statistics in 2026, including points per play and rushing yards per game

Though they made the 2025 College Football Playoff, the Sooners were not much better last season, ranking No. 94 in the nation in yards per game. The past two years are a far cry from what OU used to be offensively. The program was consistently inside the top 12 teams in points per game under former head coach Lincoln Riley, including offenses ranked No. 3 in 2017 and No. 1 in 2018

Arbuckle joined OU December 2024 after leading Washington State’s offense. He led the Cougars’ offense to ranking in the top 10 in points per game in the nation. He helped the Cougars become one of the best offenses nationally after ranking worse than No. 40 before his arrival in Pullman, Washington.

Arbuckle expressed gratitude for the fans and the university when asked about his job security Saturday.

“I believe in what this place is. I believe in these players,” Arbuckle said. “I love these players. I love this university. I love the standards and expectations that this place has. I love that they want a really good product. I want a really good product, and I want to strive relentlessly to deliver that.”

OU will be hiring its fifth offensive coordinator in head coach Brent Venables’ five years with the program.

Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.

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