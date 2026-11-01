Where OU stands on potential offensive staff changes

OU embarrassed itself in a blowout loss to South Carolina at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Sooners (4-4, 2-3 SEC) fell to South Carolina (5-3, 3-3) 42-25, as its defense could no longer save its offense. The defense that had been bent finally broke.
Here are five things to take away beyond the scoreboard:
Offensive staff changes could be imminent
Offensive staff changes could be imminent, though head coach Brent Venables did not want to discuss them on Saturday.
Under offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the Sooners rank No. 100 or worse in the nation in multiple offensive statistics in 2026, including points per play and rushing yards per game. They were No. 94 in the nation in yards per game last season.
That’s not the OU standard. The program was consistently inside the top 12 teams in points per game under former head coach Lincoln Riley in 2017-21, including offenses ranked No. 3 in 2017 and No. 1 in 2018. The Sooners also had a prolific offense in 2002-10 under Kevin Wilson. His 2008 offense produced a 3,500-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver in the same year.
The Sooners fired former offensive coordinator Seth Littrell after a 4-3 start in 2024. OU currently sits at 4-4 under Arbuckle in 2026.
Fans also chanted, "Fire Arbuckle" in the first half of OU's loss to South Carolina.
The OU Daily asked offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on Saturday why he should continue as OU’s offensive coordinator.
“I believe in what this place is. I believe in these players,” Arbuckle said. “I love these players. I love this university. I love the standards and expectations that this place has. I love that they want a really good product. I want a really good product, and I want to strive relentlessly to deliver that.”
Ivan Carreon breaks out
Junior wide receiver Ivan Carreon had a breakout performance against South Carolina on Saturday.
He had a team-leading and career-high 88 receiving yards, along with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The 6-foot-6 wide receiver had not recorded a reception in 2026 before Saturday. He recorded only 35 receiving yards on the season in 2025 and 89 in 2024. Yet, he had a prolific game against a Southeastern Conference opponent on Saturday.
Carreon has shined during a team low before, finishing with 72 receiving yards in OU’s 2024 loss to Navy.
Venables felt proud to see him have another successful game.
“He's practicing every day and had an opportunity, got in there (and) did some really good things,” Venables said.
Shockingly weak defensive performance
The OU defense was top-10 in the nation going into Saturday, but it broke against the Gamecocks.
It allowed South Carolina junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers to record 301 passing yards and 96 rushing yards. The Gamecocks had 521 yards as a team, causing OU to drop from No. 8 in opposing yards per game to No. 19 in one game.
Venables held his defense accountable after the game.
“We didn't play clean, tough physical football like we have on defense all year,” Venables said, “and so, obviously, didn't count on that happening.”
No more hope for this season
Any lingering hope to make the College Football Playoff is now gone.
Going into this game, the Sooners still believed they could make a run to the playoffs. If they won out, including Saturday's game, they would have finished 9-3, which would have put them into consideration. Last year, Texas finished 13th in the AP Poll at the end of the regular season with a 9-3 record, placing it just outside the 12-team playoff. There are also four two-loss teams in the top 12 of the current AP Poll.
But there is no scenario where a playoff appearance is happening with four losses, and they’ll need two more wins to make a bowl game.
“(I can) sit here and act like, oh yeah, they'll be fine. What's fine?” Venables said. “There ain't (anything) fine.”
Mediocrity continues under Brent Venables
Without question, OU’s destined to have a poor record at the end of the season.
The Sooners already have four losses and will strive to win at least two more games for a bowl game appearance. But they’ll face three ranked opponents in their four remaining games.
Whether the Sooners find a way to at least six wins or crumble, this is below the standard at OU. The Sooners rank No. 3 all-time in AP-recognized national titles.
This season's mediocrity is not an anomaly in the Brent Venables' era either. OU has finished 6-7 in two seasons under Venables, 2022 and 2024. He has guided the Sooners to two 10-3 seasons as well, but even those years do not meet expectations for a program with OU’s history.
His buyout is steep, though. If fired on Dec. 1 of this year, it would be $51.67 million.