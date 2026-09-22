OU football not sure of offensive identity heading into Georgia

OU (2-1) fell out of the AP Top 25 following Saturday’s 14-6 win over New Mexico (2-1), a result that felt more like a loss to many Sooner fans. Now, with a road matchup against No. 2 Georgia (2-1) looming, uncertainty surrounds the Sooners as they enter SEC play.
Sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers has been around the college game for a long time, and, when asked on Monday what the Sooners’ offensive identity is, Beers wasn’t sure.
“I don't know,” Beers said. “I think we have yet to see us play four quarters of OU football, both offense, defense and special teams, so I don't think we've really realized what we can play up to yet.”
Beers has been one of OU’s lone bright spots offensively this season. Through three games, he’s hauled in 10 catches for 171 yards and a score. His production for the tight end room is something the Sooners haven’t seen after converted linebacker Jaren Kanak led the room a season ago.
Another team leader in senior defensive lineman Taylor Wein explained his perspective on the offense’s woes.
“Honestly, I don't know what's going on over there,” Wein said. “That's not for me to deal with. We're worried about what's going to happen when we step on the field and how we're going to respond wherever the ball (is) spotted.”
Wein has helped lead the defense to the top Pro Football Focus grade in the nation through three games.
Wein will have to take another leap forward for the defense to keep pace with what they’ve built through three weeks, with junior defensive lineman David Stone set to miss some time with a lower body injury suffered in Monday’s practice.
OU’s schedule beyond No. 2 Georgia won’t get easier as it is scheduled to play six more ranked opponents, including two inside the top-10 in No. 1 Texas (3-0) and No. 4 Mississippi (3-0).
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.