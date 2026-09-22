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OU football recruiting tracker: 4-star linebacker Jay Schell commits

Oklahoma-South Carolina football

OU general manager Jim Nagy during the game against South Carolina Oct. 18.

 Annie Davenport/OU Daily

This post tracks OU football's recruitment out of high school. The Sooners currently have 27 commits in the 2027 class and are ranked No. 6 in the nation. They currently have three commits in the 2028 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation. This tracker is using 247 Sports composite rankings.

Jay Schell

Four-star linebacker Jay Schell committed to OU Tuesday, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Schell is a top-150 overall recruit in the 2028 class and the No. 7 linebacker. 

He finished the 2025 season with 77 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School in Georgia.

Jaiden Fields

Jaiden Fields committed to OU in July.

Fields, a three-star safety from Hutto, Texas, chose OU over Texas A&M, Stanford, SMU and TCU. He is the No. 49-ranked safety in the nation and the No. 87 overall recruit in Texas for the 2027 class.

Bode Sparrow

Bode Sparrow committed to OU in June.

Sparrow, a four-star wide receiver out of Kaysville, Utah chose OU over BYU, Oregon and Utah. He is the No. 8 "athlete" in the nation and No. 1 player in his state for the class of 2027.

Trenton Blaylock

Trenton Blaylock committed to OU in June.

Blaylock, a three-star cornerback out of Humble, Texas, chose OU over Texas and Vanderbilt. He is the No. 47 cornerback in the class of 2027 and No. 59 player in his state.

Blaylock's brother, Tory, plays running back for OU.

Jaxon Lawler

Position: Interior offensive lineman 

High school: Bushland High School in Texas 

Chose OU over: Oklahoma State

National rank (position): 81

State rank (overall): 148

Malahn Green

Position: Wide receiver 

High school: Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis

Chose OU over: Nebraska

National rank (position): 147

State rank (overall): 16

Tra’Von Hall

Position: Wide receiver

High school: Central Tuscaloosa in Alabama 

Flipped from: Mississippi  

National rank (position): 78

State rank (overall): 25

Luke Wilson 

Position: Offensive tackle 

High school: Southlake Carroll in Texas 

Chose OU over: Iowa and TCU 

National rank (position): 48

State rank (overall): 69

Cooper Hackett

Position: Offensive tackle 

High school: Fort Gibson in Oklahoma

Chose OU over: Texas Tech and Texas A&M

National rank (position): 2

State rank (overall): 1

Kaeden Penny

Position: Interior offensive tackle 

High school: Bixby in Oklahoma

Chose OU over: Arkansas and Auburn

National rank (position): 4

State rank (overall): 2

Cooper Witten

Position: Linebacker 

High school: Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas

Chose OU over: Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

National rank (position): 2

State rank (overall): 5

Notable: Son of OU tight end coach Jason Witten

Gabriel Osborne Jr.

Position: Cornerback 

High school: Mustang in Oklahoma

Chose OU over: Alabama and Michigan

National rank (position): 6

State rank (overall): 3

Seneca Driver

Position: Tight end

High school: Boyle in Danville, Kentucky

Chose OU over: Alabama and Arkansas

National rank (position): 3

State rank (overall): 1

Taven Epps

Position: Linebacker

High school: Tustin in California

Chose OU over: Alabama and Texas

National rank (position): 5

State rank (overall): 9

Jaylen Scott 

Position: Safety

High school: Williamson in Alabama

Chose OU over: Arkansas and Georgia

National rank (position): 16

State rank (overall): 9

Krew Jones 

Position: Edge

High school: Orem in Utah

Chose OU over: Texas and Texas A&M

National rank (position): 17

State rank (overall): 3

Mikhali McCreary

Position: Cornerback

High school: Claudia Taylor Johnson in San Antonio

Chose OU over: Michigan and Texas A&M

National rank (position): 34

State rank (overall): 44

Keldrid Ben

Position: Running back

High school: Montgomery in Texas

Chose OU over: Texas and Oregon

National rank (position): 34

State rank (overall): 44

Elija Harmon

Position: Wide receiver

High school: Inglewood in California

Chose OU over: Oregon and Tennessee 

National rank (position): 31

State rank (overall): 23

Jamison Roberts

Position: Quarterback

High school: Saraland in Alabama

Chose OU over: Auburn and Arkansas 

National rank (position): 19

State rank (overall): 12

Deven Robertson

Position: Defensive lineman

High school: Oak Grove in Hattiesburg, Mississippi 

Chose OU over: LSU and Texas A&M 

National rank (position): 48

State rank (overall): 12

Isaac Coughran 

Position: Interior offensive lineman

High school: Katy in Texas 

Chose OU over: Houston and Baylor

National rank (position): 35

State rank (overall): 77

Mikyal Davis

Position: Cornerback

High school: Desert Edge in Goodyear, Arizona 

Chose OU over: Alabama and Arizona

National rank (position): 54

State rank (overall): 12

Sione Felila

Position: Defensive lineman

High school: Oak Hills in Hesperia, California

Chose OU over: UCLA and Oregon

National rank (position): 86

State rank (overall): 159

Samuel Nelson

Position: Edge

High school: Bryant in Arkansas

Chose OU over: Arkansas and North Texas

National rank (position): 49

State rank (overall): 1

Greydon Howell

Position: Quarterback

High school: Broken Bow in Oklahoma

Chose OU over: Oklahoma State and Auburn

National rank (position): 30

State rank (overall): 9

Tyson Ross

Position: Interior offensive lineman

High school: Andover in Kansas

Chose OU over: Kansas and Oregon

National rank (position): 42

State rank (overall): 5

Jakoby Dixon

Position: Running back

High school: Brenham in Texas

Chose OU over: Michigan and Texas

National rank (position): 51

State rank (overall): 100

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