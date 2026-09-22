OU football recruiting tracker: 4-star linebacker Jay Schell commits

This post tracks OU football's recruitment out of high school. The Sooners currently have 27 commits in the 2027 class and are ranked No. 6 in the nation. They currently have three commits in the 2028 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation. This tracker is using 247 Sports composite rankings.
Jay Schell
Four-star linebacker Jay Schell committed to OU Tuesday, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Schell is a top-150 overall recruit in the 2028 class and the No. 7 linebacker.
He finished the 2025 season with 77 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School in Georgia.
Jaiden Fields
Jaiden Fields committed to OU in July.
Fields, a three-star safety from Hutto, Texas, chose OU over Texas A&M, Stanford, SMU and TCU. He is the No. 49-ranked safety in the nation and the No. 87 overall recruit in Texas for the 2027 class.
Bode Sparrow
Bode Sparrow committed to OU in June.
Sparrow, a four-star wide receiver out of Kaysville, Utah chose OU over BYU, Oregon and Utah. He is the No. 8 "athlete" in the nation and No. 1 player in his state for the class of 2027.
Trenton Blaylock
Trenton Blaylock committed to OU in June.
Blaylock, a three-star cornerback out of Humble, Texas, chose OU over Texas and Vanderbilt. He is the No. 47 cornerback in the class of 2027 and No. 59 player in his state.
Blaylock's brother, Tory, plays running back for OU.
Jaxon Lawler
Position: Interior offensive lineman
High school: Bushland High School in Texas
Chose OU over: Oklahoma State
National rank (position): 81
State rank (overall): 148
Malahn Green
Position: Wide receiver
High school: Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis
Chose OU over: Nebraska
National rank (position): 147
State rank (overall): 16
Tra’Von Hall
Position: Wide receiver
High school: Central Tuscaloosa in Alabama
Flipped from: Mississippi
National rank (position): 78
State rank (overall): 25
Luke Wilson
Position: Offensive tackle
High school: Southlake Carroll in Texas
Chose OU over: Iowa and TCU
National rank (position): 48
State rank (overall): 69
Cooper Hackett
Position: Offensive tackle
High school: Fort Gibson in Oklahoma
Chose OU over: Texas Tech and Texas A&M
National rank (position): 2
State rank (overall): 1
Kaeden Penny
Position: Interior offensive tackle
High school: Bixby in Oklahoma
Chose OU over: Arkansas and Auburn
National rank (position): 4
State rank (overall): 2
Cooper Witten
Position: Linebacker
High school: Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas
Chose OU over: Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
National rank (position): 2
State rank (overall): 5
Notable: Son of OU tight end coach Jason Witten
Gabriel Osborne Jr.
Position: Cornerback
High school: Mustang in Oklahoma
Chose OU over: Alabama and Michigan
National rank (position): 6
State rank (overall): 3
Seneca Driver
Position: Tight end
High school: Boyle in Danville, Kentucky
Chose OU over: Alabama and Arkansas
National rank (position): 3
State rank (overall): 1
Taven Epps
Position: Linebacker
High school: Tustin in California
Chose OU over: Alabama and Texas
National rank (position): 5
State rank (overall): 9
Jaylen Scott
Position: Safety
High school: Williamson in Alabama
Chose OU over: Arkansas and Georgia
National rank (position): 16
State rank (overall): 9
Krew Jones
Position: Edge
High school: Orem in Utah
Chose OU over: Texas and Texas A&M
National rank (position): 17
State rank (overall): 3
Mikhali McCreary
Position: Cornerback
High school: Claudia Taylor Johnson in San Antonio
Chose OU over: Michigan and Texas A&M
National rank (position): 34
State rank (overall): 44
Keldrid Ben
Position: Running back
High school: Montgomery in Texas
Chose OU over: Texas and Oregon
National rank (position): 34
State rank (overall): 44
Elija Harmon
Position: Wide receiver
High school: Inglewood in California
Chose OU over: Oregon and Tennessee
National rank (position): 31
State rank (overall): 23
Jamison Roberts
Position: Quarterback
High school: Saraland in Alabama
Chose OU over: Auburn and Arkansas
National rank (position): 19
State rank (overall): 12
Deven Robertson
Position: Defensive lineman
High school: Oak Grove in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Chose OU over: LSU and Texas A&M
National rank (position): 48
State rank (overall): 12
Isaac Coughran
Position: Interior offensive lineman
High school: Katy in Texas
Chose OU over: Houston and Baylor
National rank (position): 35
State rank (overall): 77
Mikyal Davis
Position: Cornerback
High school: Desert Edge in Goodyear, Arizona
Chose OU over: Alabama and Arizona
National rank (position): 54
State rank (overall): 12
Sione Felila
Position: Defensive lineman
High school: Oak Hills in Hesperia, California
Chose OU over: UCLA and Oregon
National rank (position): 86
State rank (overall): 159
Samuel Nelson
Position: Edge
High school: Bryant in Arkansas
Chose OU over: Arkansas and North Texas
National rank (position): 49
State rank (overall): 1
Greydon Howell
Position: Quarterback
High school: Broken Bow in Oklahoma
Chose OU over: Oklahoma State and Auburn
National rank (position): 30
State rank (overall): 9
Tyson Ross
Position: Interior offensive lineman
High school: Andover in Kansas
Chose OU over: Kansas and Oregon
National rank (position): 42
State rank (overall): 5
Jakoby Dixon
Position: Running back
High school: Brenham in Texas
Chose OU over: Michigan and Texas
National rank (position): 51
State rank (overall): 100