OU defensive lineman David Stone suffers injury in practice

OU junior defensive lineman David Stone suffered a knee injury in practice on Monday, according to SoonerScoop's George Stoia.
The severity of the injury is currently unclear.
Stone is coming off recording a career-high eight tackles, including two tackles for loss, and half a sack. He made multiple critical stops in OU's 14-6 win over New Mexico, including stuffing Lobo running back Scottre Humphrey on fourth-and-1 with 2:58 left in the game.
Stone entered the season expected to go in the top 15 of the 2027 NFL Draft.