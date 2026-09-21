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OU defensive lineman David Stone suffers injury in practice

David Stone

Freshman defensive lineman David Stone during game against Mississippi on Oct. 26.

 Annie Davenport/OU Daily

OU junior defensive lineman David Stone suffered a knee injury in practice on Monday, according to SoonerScoop's George Stoia.

The severity of the injury is currently unclear. 

Stone is coming off recording a career-high eight tackles, including two tackles for loss, and half a sack. He made multiple critical stops in OU's 14-6 win over New Mexico, including stuffing Lobo running back Scottre Humphrey on fourth-and-1 with 2:58 left in the game.

Stone entered the season expected to go in the top 15 of the 2027 NFL Draft.

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