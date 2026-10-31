'Embarrassing in every way': How OU collapsed against South Carolina

The floodgates were open for OU in a 42-25 loss to South Carolina on Saturday.
The Sooners’ (4-4, 2-3 SEC) defense gave out, as their offense continued to struggle. The defense has often kept OU in games, ranking in the top 10 in the nation, but it could not save OU’s offense any longer, falling 28-10 before halftime.
Fans watched their defense crumble in between chanting for offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to be fired.
“Incredibly pissed at myself and, for all of us, just embarrassing,” head coach Brent Venables said. “It's embarrassing in every way.”
OU’s down to four losses, eliminating any lingering hope of being in playoff consideration. The Sooners will need to fight for two more wins to make a bowl game, a difficult task with three ranked opponents in their remaining four games. Two of their games against ranked opponents will be on the road, too.
OU could miss a bowl game for the first time since 1998, and even if it makes one, four losses or more is still a far cry from what Sooner fans expect of a program with seven AP-recognized national titles. The Sooners also rank worse than 100 in the country in yards per game after consistently having a top-12 offense under former head coach Lincoln Riley.
But Venables is not ready to discuss offensive staff changes.
“I’m not talking about anything like that,” Venables said.
The OU Daily then asked Arbuckle why he should continue as OU’s offensive coordinator.
“Because I believe in this place,” Arbuckle said.”I love these players. I love these coaches. … I know (the fans) want a really good product, and I’m going to strive to give them that.”
Fans also called for a change at quarterback, chanting, “We want Whitt,” speaking of junior quarterback Whitt Newbauer.
Mateer has faced heavy criticism throughout the season due to turnovers. He did not turn over the ball against South Carolina but completed only 60% of his passes. However, he remains the starting quarterback.
"I'm confident in those two individuals, (Bowe Bentley) and Whitt," Arbuckle said. "But yeah, just how the game was shaking out and everything tonight, just didn't really feel it was right (to play them over Mateer)."
As to the defense, the group's performance was encapsulated in an 84-yard South Carolina touchdown that came after an OU defensive timeout. That touchdown expanded South Carolina’s lead to 21-7, helping the Gamecocks run away with the game.
The OU defense allowed South Carolina junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers to record 301 passing yards and 96 rushing yards.
“We didn't play clean, tough physical football like we have on defense all year,” Venables said, “and so, obviously, didn't count on that happening.”
The Sooners acknowledged that it was an embarrassing performance, and Venables’ task is to ensure the team does not fall apart any more.
“(I can) sit here and act like, oh yeah, they'll be fine. What's fine? There ain't (anything) fine,” Venables said. “There ain't (anything) fine. And my challenge to them — nobody's required to be here on Monday. OK, nobody's required to be here on Monday. But if you're (going to) be here on Monday, then you better square your jaw and tighten your screws. And that ain't different than any other Monday either. That's every Monday. That's what every Monday should look like, and that's an expectation. … Nobody went out there and shit the bed on purpose. … Just got whooped.”