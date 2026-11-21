Sophomore offensive lineman Sean Hutton received OU's Derrick Shepard Most Inspirational Walk-On Award before the game against Texas A&M.

The Derrick Shepard Most Inspirational Walk-On Award is given to a walk-on player who displays exceptional commitment and leadership during the year. It is named after Derrick Shepard, who joined OU as a walk-on in 1983 before earning a prominent role as a wide receiver and return man on the Sooners’ 1985 national championship team. Shepard passed away at the age of 35 in 1999 after suffering a heart attack. The award has been given to OU walk-ons since 1999.

Hutton started his OU career as a preferred walk-on before he received a scholarship ahead of the season opener against UTEP.

Hutton collapsed at practice on Oct. 21. According to Oklahoma Football on X, the injury sustained was a “rare medical event” that left Hutton hospitalized for several days. He was released from the hospital on Oct. 24, with his teammates celebrating his recovery after a win over Mississippi State.

“It's a miracle, nothing short,” Venables said in October. “Just thankful for his health and the doctors (and) the team that helped him through that episode.”

Hutton continues to fulfill what his father calls a family dream.