OU defeated Texas A&M 28-7 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Sooners (7-4, 5-3 SEC) are now 3-0 with Jason Witten as their offensive coordinator, while the Aggies (4-7, 1-7) have lost four straight games.
Here are takeaways:
Mateer overcomes early turnovers
Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer committed two turnovers in the first half, but he still led the Sooners to a win.
Mateer threw an interception in the end zone and had a fumble on back-to-back drives in the second quarter. These plays halted the Sooner offense’s momentum at the time. However, they did not prove too costly, as the Sooners went into halftime tied at 7-7.
Mateer made some explosive passes throughout the game, with one being a 38-yard completion to sophomore wide receiver Elijah Thomas en route to a second-quarter touchdown.
Mateer finished with over 260 passing yards, along with four touchdowns.
Game control
The Sooners continue to dominate the time of possession battle with Witten as interim offensive coordinator.
OU led the time of possession battle by over seven minutes with just under five minutes to go in the game. Last game, OU finished the game with 36:31 of possession compared to Mississippi's 23:29. Two games ago, OU had possession for 37:50 of game time compared to Florida’s 22:10.
Led by Witten, the Sooners chewed up the clock on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. The Sooners had a 15-play, 96-yard drive that lasted over eight minutes. The drive finished with Mateer finding sophomore running back Tory Blaylock in the end zone.
OU controlling the game in the fourth quarter is not unusual under Witten, either. OU had a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter against Florida that lasted 20 plays for 89 yards (12:45), making it the program’s longest drive since 1972.
Heinecke, Lewis shine in final home game
OU’s leading linebackers shined in their final game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Fifth-year linebacker Kip Lewis and sixth-year linebacker Owen Heinecke each recorded at least eight tackles against Texas A&M. Last game, Lewis finished with a team-leading 14 tackles against Mississippi, while Heinecke had nine tackles.
Heinecke was recognized as a Don Key Award recipient before the game.
OU 28, Texas A&M 7 (0:22 4Q): Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer flips into the end zone for a rushing touchdown.
OU 21, Texas A&M (3:50 4Q): Mateer connects with fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna on a deep pass.
OU 14, Texas A&M 7 (13:13 4Q): Mateer connects with sophomore running back Tory Blaylock for a receiving touchdown.
OU 7, Texas A&M 7 (0:22 2Q): Mateer completes a four-yard pass to sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers in the end zone.
Mateer fumble: Mateer fumbles the ball, and Aggie senior safety Tawfiq Byard takes it 13 yards.
Mateer interception: Mateer throws a pass into triple coverage, with Aggie sophomore defensive end Marco Jones coming down with the ball.
Texas A&M 7, OU 0 (12:00, 2Q): Sophomore quarterback Brady Hart connects with fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Horton for a 36-yard touchdown.
OU scoreless on 1st drive: The Sooners' first drive of the game ends with 26 yards gained on six plays.
Texas A&M scoreless on 1st drive: The Aggies' first drive of the game ends after gaining only four yards on three plays.