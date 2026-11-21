OU women’s soccer is set to play in its first NCAA Tournament since 2016.
The Sooners received an at large bid to head to Cincinnati, where they will face No. 8 Xavier (13-3-4).
The game marks head coach Matt Mott’s first NCAA Tournament appearance. It is OU's first berth to the NCAA Tournament in its era in the Southeastern Conference. OU has now earned NCAA Tournament berths in 2003, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2026. OU is one of 10 SEC teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament field.
OU went 11-6-2 in the regular season with five conference wins. The Sooners set a record of 52 goals in a season, breaking the previous record of 38. Forward Kayla Keefer scored 20 of the 52 goals, setting an OU single-season goals record.
OU faces Xavier in its first match in the NCAA Tournament at 5:30 p.m. in Cincinnati, airing on ESPN+.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.