‘It’s a miracle’: OU’s Sean Hutton continues to fulfill ‘family dream’ despite medical event

For sophomore offensive lineman Sean Hutton, Oct. 21 started as just another practice, with the team preparing for a Southeastern Conference clash against Mississippi State. But that practice turned into anything but normal when Hutton suddenly collapsed.
According to Oklahoma Football on X, the injury sustained was a “rare medical event” that left Hutton hospitalized for several days.
The injury left the team, the Norman community and Hutton’s family shaken. Sean Hutton’s father, JD, spoke to the OU Daily the night of the fall.
“(I'm) 700 miles away,” said JD Hutton, who was visiting Sean’s brother, James, a student assistant coach at Coe College. “(I) can't do anything (but) try to wait and see what's going on with my baby boy.”
JD and many close to the situation were thrilled to hear that Sean Hutton was released from the hospital last Saturday. The former preferred-walk on was waiting for the team as it arrived back in Norman from a win against Mississippi State.
“It's pretty crazy,” fifth-year quarterback John Mateer said on Monday. “But he's here, in the facility today, and walking around, and it's like, that's God working. … He was here with his mom whenever we got back from the trip, so I got to give him a hug and to see his mom. … I'm super happy for him.”
Head coach Brent Venables expressed gratitude for those helping in his recovery.
“It's a miracle, nothing short,” Venables said. “Just thankful for his health and the doctors (and) the team that helped him through that episode.”
Sean Hutton was a preferred walk-on until he received a scholarship before the season opener against UTEP, a testament to the work he has put in since high school.
‘Fulfilling the family dream’
Sean Hutton attended Lewisville High School, lining up alongside current OU sophomore offensive lineman Michael Fasusi as high school teammates. The two led the program and became close friends.
Lewisville High School head coach Michael Odle knew that coming out of middle school, Sean Hutton was a refined product.
“Sean was polished,” Odle said. “He was dominant when he was a freshman. …. He was close to being a varsity player but played on our JV, and then moving into (Hutton and Fasusi’s) sophomore years, I mean, they were both anchors on our varsity offensive line and really started developing their friendship.”
The pair of Sean Hutton and Fasusi powered an offense to first place in their district in the 2022-23 season, finishing as the 16th best team overall in Texas, according to Max Preps.
Odle credited Sean Hutton for being a vocal leader throughout his time at Lewisville, even giving him the honor of captain for his final two seasons at the school.
“He was a captain his junior and senior year,” Odle said. “(Hutton) really led us not only just as the (offensive) lineman but just as the whole team. He was the voice. He was just a guy that anybody could go to.”
Sean Hutton committed to the Sooners as a preferred walk-on in 2024 despite having attention from other programs, in a decision his father coined as “the family dream.”
JD’s great-great grandfather, Joseph “Joe” Grayson Hutton, founded one of the all-Black towns in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. Huttonville, a now defunct, historical settlement, was located roughly five miles west of Eufaula, according to JD Hutton.
JD Hutton grew up with aspirations of playing for his home state Sooners but never got the chance, though he did graduate from the university.
“The Selmons actually grew up on a small farm about a mile from my family’s farm; my father dreamed of me playing football like the Selmons,” JD Hutton wrote. “ I never got the opportunity. … To now have my son play is fulfilling the family dream across generations.”
Dewey, Lucious and Lee Roy Selmon went to Eufaula High School. Dewey and Lee Roy went on to become College Football Hall of Fame inductees, and Lucious was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. A statue of the three is still displayed outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Although Sean Hutton has yet to even earn a starting role, JD believes he has the ability to compete with anyone, just as he demonstrated in high school.
“I hate that he had to be a walk-on,” JD Hutton said. “Talent goes beyond the numbers; not everybody is 6-foot-5 and gets labeled as a four or a five star. But (Sean) went up against all those kids his entire life.”
One of those highly rated recruits was OU junior defensive lineman David Stone, who projects to be a first-round pick in the next NFL draft.
“He actually used to play with David Stone on a North Texas team,” JD Hutton said. “David Stone used to drive from Oklahoma City, come down to Dallas to play on a team. Sean was playing up (an age group) because David Stone's a year ahead.”
Stone and Fasusi knew the sophomore before he arrived at OU, but according to offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and Venables, Sean Hutton’s impact extends beyond those relationships. Sean Hutton has impacted the entire team, as his teammates have rallied around him.
“That was (a) scary deal,” Arbuckle said. “But shoot, he was at the bus whenever we got back from Starkville, just sitting there waiting for us, big old smile on his face. He's out there at practice, big old smile on his face. He's an unbelievable teammate. Has been since the day he's gotten here, since I've gotten here.”
Arbuckle further praised Sean Hutton’s positive attitude and how he lifts the spirits of those around him.
“(Hutton) brings just such a great life and energy and has an unbelievable presence about him that just makes everybody happy,” Arbuckle said. “I mean, there's no simpler way to say it than Sean Hutton just makes people happy, and it's awesome to have him back out there at practice with us.”
Venables said that a medical event like Sean Hutton’s helps give the team a perspective outside of football that is beneficial in life.
“Sometimes as a young person, even as an adult, you feel like … you're on top of the world and (can) live for 200 years,” Venables said. “But that's a reminder just how fragile life is.”
Joshua McDaniel contributed to the reporting of this story. Joshua McDaniel edited this story.