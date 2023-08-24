Oklahoma basketball hires Paul Jesperson as director of player development

Oklahoma basketball announced Paul Jesperson as the new director of player development and assistant coach on Thursday.
Welcome to Norman, @PJesperson 🤝Jesperson has been hired as director of player development/assistant coach!
Jesperson, who will fill the fifth and final spot on the assistant coaching staff for the Sooners, is arriving at OU after a three year stint with the Atlanta Hawks, where he served as a player development coach from 2021-23 and assistant video coordinator during the 2020-21 season.
“He was instrumental in developing top talent at the highest level,” Moser said in a news release on Thursday. “His knowledge of the NBA will help prepare our players to excel on the court and position them for a professional basketball career.”
Last season Jesperson helped coach the Hawks to a 81.8 free throw percentage and 118.4 points per game during the 2022-23 season. Jesperson also coached former OU standout Trae Young during his three years with Atlanta, who was recently seen scrimmaging with the Sooners on Wednesday.
Practice was a little icy today 🧊
The new assistant coach played at Virginia from 2011-13 and Northern Iowa from 2014-16 where he appeared in 127 games and finished his career shooting 41.3% from the floor and 86.4% from the free throw line.
The announcement of Jesperson's arrival came one day after the return of assistant coach Clayton Custer. The two will be joining Ryan Humphrey, Armon Gates and Brock Morris on the coaching staff.
The Sooners will open their regular season against Central Michigan on Monday, Nov. 6 in Norman.