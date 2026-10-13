How OU 'earned' its upset win over Texas

Just two days after OU kicker Tate Sandell drilled a 47-yard field goal to give the Sooners the “golden hat” for the first time in three seasons, OU players and coaches recapped their Red Rivalry win.
Sandell, along with quarterback John Mateer and others, explained how he embraced OU’s (3-2) win against previously No. 1 Texas (4-1).
“(Life’s) been good,” Sandell said. “At the end of the day, all I did was what was asked of me.”
Sandell, a Lou Groza award winner just a season ago, had gotten off to a rough start in 2026, hitting just three of five attempts with none longer than 40 plus yards through four games. After missing his first against the Longhorns, Sandell got back to form from a season ago, sinking a 53-yarder before the eventual game winner.
“I wouldn't say that I needed it, but I definitely (appreciated) it,” Sandell said. “I'll definitely take a make when I can get one.”
To set up the game-winning attempt, Mateer led the team 31 yards in just 19 seconds with two huge throws to fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna.
“It was exciting, and we celebrated,” Mateer said. “And we earned it.”
Mateer finished the game turnover free and threw for 155 yards on 18 of 26 attempts. He credited the fans for showing up when the team needed them most.
“The fans were amazing,” Mateer said. “The atmosphere is like no other game.”
The fifth-year quarterback noticed himself becoming a fan when senior defensive back Peyton Bowen intercepted Texas quarterback Arch Manning and took it 42 yards for a pick-six to put the Sooners ahead in the fourth.
“I had to keep my composure, but I was in that moment,” Mateer said. “I was one of those fans, and I was super happy for (Bowen).”
Special teams coordinator Doug Deakin was also one of the most valuable contributors to the win on Saturday. He schemed up a blocked punt to get the Sooners in the end zone against Texas for the first time since 2023.
The play Deakin designed for the blocked punt was called “golden hat,” named after the trophy for winning the game.
“My message to the guys is: this will be a big play in the game to help bring home the golden hat,” Deakin said. “It was an opportunity to take advantage of how they protected on their front end.”
Deakin has been with the Sooners the past two seasons, both of which resulted in blowout losses to the Longhorns, and the California native was eager to change the team’s fate in 2026.
“Here I am a lifelong Californian, spent 17 years at San Diego State University to then come here, and I am 0 for 2 (against Texas),” Deakin said. “I felt like I could never go horns down. I felt like the biggest fraud. We had not earned that. I was very much a help in doing so in not succeeding in the previous two years.”
Deakin improved to 1-2 in the Red River Rivalry in what may be considered an all-time classic game.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.