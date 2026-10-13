Venables and Arbuckle recap Red River ahead of clash with No. 15 Kentucky

With increasing scrutiny heading into Saturday’s Red River Rivalry, head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle desperately needed a win against the No. 1 team in the country. Thanks to special teams heroics, a pick-six and a gutsy drive to put them in position for a game-winning field goal, OU took down Texas, allowing Venables and Arbuckle to take a sigh of relief as they took the podium Tuesday morning.
Here are takeaways:
Offense ready to do ‘whatever it takes’ the rest of the way
Coming into Saturday’s game, OU’s offense was at a stalemate.
With little going in the last three games, Arbuckle’s focus was to get the offense ready for an elite defense in Texas. Although they didn’t light the scoreboard up offensively against Texas, the Sooners did what they needed to win the game.
Arbuckle said he hopes that becomes a theme with the offense.
“When this offense is at its best, I envision us doing whatever it takes to win the football game,” Arbuckle said. “If that (means) we have to go out there and we have to score every single drive, let's do that. I mean, that's the goal on every drive is going to score. But if it's also (to) play complementary, take care of the football, make timely plays, then, that's what it takes to win.”
Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer had a complementary game, having a turnover-free game for the first time since Week 1 against UTEP. Mateer threw for 155 yards and completed two passes to fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna as time dwindled late in the fourth.
“I think it can do a lot for confidence moving forward,” Arbuckle said. “We have to continue demanding consistency. We have to demand execution. We have to demand timing. We have to demand taking care of the football, and John's answered that call every single time.”
The absent run game has also been a major question mark surrounding Arbuckle and the Sooner offense. Through the first four weeks, junior Lloyd Avant led OU in rushing with 164 yards. Avant recorded nearly half of his previous season total against Texas with 72 yards and a score.
“Lloyd (is like) the poster boy for wanting to be physical, wanting to be tough, doing everything that is asked of him, doing more than what's asked of him,” Arbuckle said. “And he's just straining, fighting for extra yards the entire game, moving the pile, turned a zero-yard run into a three-yard run. That's huge for the momentum. That's huge for the confidence of the team."
Venables credits LaMar Morgan, Doug Deakin for Red River success
Saturday’s Red River matchup was important for Venables’ Red River legacy.
Going into the matchup, he was 1-3 against the Longhorns with three blowout losses. The upset win notched his second against Texas and vaulted the Sooners to 3-2 as Southeastern Conference play rolls on.
“We're focused on us getting better and playing better, doing the basics better, gaining confidence through just hard work,” Venables said. “Obviously. every week you learn a lot about yourself. Certainly, there's some things that we can build on from last week.”
Two of Saturday’s heroes were defensive backs Dakoda Fields and Trystan Haynes, names Sooner fans had not heard much going into the game.
Fields, a junior transfer from Oregon. recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown to get OU in the end zone against Texas for the first time since 2023. Haynes, a sophomore, stepped in for an injured Eli Bowen and made his presence felt with seven tackles and a pass deflection.
Venables credited new defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan for having the two backups ready for the moment. Morgan previously coached at Michigan from 2024-25 as a defensive pass game coordinator.
“LaMar's done a fantastic job,” Venables said. “The guys have put in a lot of work. LaMar's done a great job instilling confidence. And I think LaMar's depth of experience as a former play-caller and experience in places that (there are similarities) to what we do (defensively), have been really fantastic for the players.”
Special teams coordinator Doug Deakin was also a point of emphasis with Venables Tuesday, just two days after his group made multiple pivotal plays.
“(Deakin has) been great,” Venables said “Guys like to play for him, and it's one thing to be respected as a coach and liked by the players. They understand the standard that he represents, and they don't want to come down. He shows up every day incredibly prepared with great detail, and he's just a fantastic teacher. (He) knows how to get the most out of guys, and he knows how to reach every guy on the team.”
Venables and OU’s next task will be tall, as No. 15 Kentucky comes to Norman riding a win over No. 22 LSU.
This article was edited by Joshua McDaniel.