'Why would you not?’: First-year students share their experience living at Traditions Square

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties, Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita, Woods and Woodward and northern Texas, including the following counties, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected from early Wednesday through Thursday morning. Storms will include very heavy rainfall rates. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are likely, and a few locations will see totals as high as 5 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&