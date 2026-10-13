'Why would you not?’: First-year students share their experience living at Traditions Square

For nearly every OU student, the first year of college is spent in a cramped dorm with a couple of roommates, directly in the center of campus life. This year, Traditions Square, OU's isolated apartment-style housing, opened up to first-year students for the first time, raising concerns about effects on student experience.
Last year, OU announced the apartment-style housing would be open to first-year students. Previously, the apartments were entirely upperclassmen housing. Now, Traditions Square West is reserved for upperclassmen residents while Traditions Square East is strictly first-year housing.
As the university continues to break enrollment records, housing has become a sore point. Resident change at Traditions East comes as the university begins Phase 2 of the First-Year Housing Master Plan, which is set to provide 1,384 new beds for first-year students while keeping small community atmospheres in mind.
Traditions East residents have access to an in-unit washer and dryer, full kitchen, private bedrooms and a fully furnished living room. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court, 24-hour workout center and a computer lab with a printer.
Rooms at Traditions Square vary by floor plan:
• $4,300/semester for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom
• $3,720/semester for a two-bedroom, one-bathroom
• $3,480/semester for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom
Lola Torres, a freshman resident at Traditions East, said these benefits made the complex feel like the better option when selecting housing.
"I pay like a fraction of what Cross (Village) pays. I have my own laundry, my own kitchen, my own room, pretty much my own bathroom (and) we have a living room," Torres said. "I just feel like, why would you not want to live in Traditions?"
Prior to moving in, residents raised concerns that they would feel disconnected from student life. With Traditions Square having fewer common areas and residents per floor than other student housing, finding a campus community required an intentional effort.
Cruz Edwards, another freshman resident at Traditions East, said he was able to connect with others through student organizations, but forming connections within the complex has barriers.
"I think it's a little bit harder… It's just since we have our own apartment type of thing, I don't think we all see each other that much, …" Edwards said. "But our (resident advisers) do a great job of hosting events in our clubhouse."
According to Torres, one RA is assigned to each building, with the same responsibilities of those in traditional dorms: planning social events, upholding community standards and supporting first-year students. Ashlee Hamilton, a freshman resident at Traditions East, felt similar to Edwards at first, but found the complex has a friendly culture.
"(My friends and I have) talked to people when they're walking around. I mean, you have the pool, you have the gym. If you get out there, there's someone always out," Hamilton said.
Traditions Square is the furthest housing location from campus. It takes about 10 minutes to walk to the closest dining option from Traditions East, and it takes about 20 minutes to walk from Traditions West.
First-year students are required to have a meal plan. Because Traditions Square is further from dining options and comes with a full kitchen, residents have an alternate meal plan of 1,200 meal points for $1,200 per semester. A regular meal plan is priced at $3,310 per semester.
For Hamilton, having easy access to dining halls was not a priority, especially with the full kitchen in-unit.
"I get to choose what I want to eat and pick out of my fridge, and I think that also makes it feel more like home because I'm not limited to my options," Hamilton said.
Along with the adjusted meal plan, Traditions Square first-years also have a specific parking pass. These passes are only for Traditions Square residents in Traditions Square parking lots and cost $200. To get to campus, residents have the options of walking, taking the CART or purchasing an additional commuter pass.
Compared to students in other residence halls, Torres said her experience wasn't negative, even if it was untraditional.
"I think it's definitely different, but not in a bad way at all. ... I feel like we got all the good parts of a freshman-like experience, and then got to get rid of some of the not-so-great parts," Torres said.
Traditions Square is not the only apartment-style dorm on campus. Cross Village offers rooms with four separate bedrooms and two shared bathrooms, similar to Traditions Square. However, Traditions Square residents shared that the distance from campus, spacious layouts and options to cook for themselves made them feel they lived more independently than their peers in traditional dorms.
"It feels like I am living as an adult already, … It feels like we are getting a taste of freedom," Hamilton said.
Traditions Square East will remain first-year housing indefinitely. Currently, OU has 5,076 residence hall beds and 1,504 apartment beds. Additional residence halls are expected to open in fall 2028.
This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Andrew Higgins, Brooks Davis, Tori Pham and Larkin Bock copy edited this story.