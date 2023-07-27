 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duke hires OU associate head coach Emanuel Dildy to its staff

Porter Moser and Emanuel Dildy

OU basketball coach Porter Moser and assistant coach Emanuel Dildy during the Women’s College World Series final championship game against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma associate head coach Emanuel Dildy was hired by Duke, The Athletic confirmed on Thursday.

Dildy coached alongside Porter Moser from 2013-16 when Moser was head coach at Loyola Chicago. Dildy joined OU's staff on April 16, 2021, less than two weeks after Moser was hired.

Dildy was promoted to associate head coach on June 14 after spending two seasons with the Sooners.

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.