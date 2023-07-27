Duke hires OU associate head coach Emanuel Dildy to its staff

Oklahoma associate head coach Emanuel Dildy was hired by Duke, The Athletic confirmed on Thursday.
NEWS: Duke is hiring Oklahoma assistant coach Emanuel Dildy to its staff, multiple sources confirm to @TheAthleticCBB.Dildy fills Amile Jefferson's spot on the bench, after Jefferson left for a job with the Boston Celtics earlier this summer. Story coming soon.— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) July 27, 2023
Dildy coached alongside Porter Moser from 2013-16 when Moser was head coach at Loyola Chicago. Dildy joined OU's staff on April 16, 2021, less than two weeks after Moser was hired.
Dildy was promoted to associate head coach on June 14 after spending two seasons with the Sooners.