Class of 2028 dual-sport athlete Colton Fitzgibbon commits to OU

Class of 2028 wide receiver and outfielder Colton Fitzgibbon has committed to OU, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett on X.
Fitzgibbon, a three-star wide receiver out of San Ramon Valley High School in California, holds the fastest 60-yard dash in the nation at 6.26. San Ramon Valley football is currently 4-0, and he has recorded 382 all-purpose yards on the season.
Fitzgibbon had 18 hits and 23 runs for San Ramon Valley during the 2025-26 baseball season. He holds a 388-feet-max hitting power.
Fitzgibbon chose OU over Oregon, Cal, New Mexico and Oregon State. He is OU football’s fourth commit in the 2028 class, contributing to the Sooners’ No. 3-ranked class.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.