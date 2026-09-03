OU president talks funding, faculty’s role in university governance at State of the University Address

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&