Breaking down OU’s sixth consecutive record-breaking first-year class

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ALERT

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes,
Caddo, Beckham, and Washita Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality from 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Tuesday, August 25
for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area due to expected high
concentrations of ozone.

Public Health Recommendations: Persons with existing heart or
respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor
activity.

The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by
reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, or
avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid
refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours, and to avoid
the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed
trimmers, and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor
burning.

To view the latest air quality map, visit airnow.gov or the AirNow
app.

For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings,
telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at
405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the
American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674

Breaking down OU’s sixth consecutive record-breaking first-year class

Breaking down OU’s sixth consecutive record-breaking first-year class

The incoming class of 2030 is the sixth consecutive largest first-year class in state and university history with 6,437 students.

According to a Sunday press release from the university, 28% of the 6,437 are first-generation students, setting a university record. Of in-state students, 37% are first-generation. 

Enrollment has increased by 2.9% from the class of 2029, which had 6,251 first-year students. Over the past six years, enrollment has experienced 45% growth.

“At a time when universities across the country are struggling, OU is experiencing remarkable momentum," OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. wrote in the release.

The release states the incoming class has an average unweighted GPA of 3.63, with 702 students earning a 4.0 high school GPA, 299 students ranking first in their high school graduating class and 137 Oklahoma State Regents' Scholars, a 17% increase since last year. There was also about a 19% increase in Oklahoma's Promise recipients, with 917 students qualifying.

Class Kickoff

Sooners during the Class Kickoff on Aug. 23, 2026.

“As we welcome the largest group of first-year students in our university's history, we're energized by the potential they bring and the success they'll achieve both inside and outside the classroom,” Jeff Blahnik, vice president for Enrollment Management and chief enrollment officer, wrote in the release.

Class Kickoff

Sooners during the Class Kickoff on Aug. 23, 2026.

To accommodate growing class sizes, OU recently opened South Hall, a new residence hall for first-year students with approximately 580 beds. This follows last year’s opening of McCasland Hall, a 560-bed residence hall for first-year students.

This year marks the first year that Traditions East is being used as first-year housing and Traditions West is being used as first-year and upperclassmen housing. The current capacity of Traditions Square is 1,125 students.

The university is continuing the construction of its new Life Sciences Laboratories Building, a 105,000-square-foot facility west of the Bizzell Memorial Library. In July, the university announced plans for a new parking garage with over 650 spaces near Goddard Health Center.

This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Kennedy Johnson, Tori Pham and Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.

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